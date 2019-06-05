Amazon

Listen up, friends: If you want to get over your grease guilt and indulge in your favorite fried foods more frequently, an air fryer is your answer — and you can get one on sale today. This Ninja Air Fryer (aka the Rolls Royce of air fryers) normally retails for $130, but you can get it for just $93 on Amazon right now.

This cooking gadget can fry foods with 75% less fat than traditional frying methods for a healthier alternative to your favorite crispy treats. It has a 4.5-star rating and over 800 reviews raving about guilt-free French fries and easy fried chicken dinners. Did we mention the 4-quart basket can fit about 2 pounds of french fries and is dishwasher safe?

You can also use the Ninja Air Fryer to roast veggies and dehydrate your own snacks — and that’s not even the best part. You can also use it to reheat your leftovers and restore them to their original texture — no more soggy microwave pizza!

We don’t know how long this deal will last, but if it’s anything like a plate of French fries, it won’t be long. So don’t miss out on getting a Ninja Air Fryer almost $40 off the original price.

