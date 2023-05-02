“I bought this air fryer for my mother on Christmas and she was reluctant to try it out. She called it lazy cooking and inefficient, but she eventually had to try it out when she was running short on time. Now she uses it almost daily and makes the best foods with less oil. The settings were simple enough for her to learn after a bit of practice and the recipes that were included were also easy to follow.She definitely came around to this and says it’s much easier and safer than using the stove. It’s especially useful for clumsy people who always end up getting hurt while trying to cook, like me.” — Esmeralda

“This thing is the bee’s knees. The best investment I have ever made as far as kitchen gadgets go. You want a quick and easy meal; this is what you want in your arsenal. Cooks up chicken nuggies with ease, reheats that pizza in no time, perfectly fries those sweet potato fries with no sweat. It heats up quickly and gets that food hot and fresh in less time than the package instructions says. You got any fried taters? MMM HMMM this thing will make them too. I highly recommend my fellow fried food lovers to give this one a try. I have yet to try to make jerky with it but is my next adventure. I am sure it will turn out fantastic! Ninja makes great products.” — Ben Hom

″[I’ve had] this fryer for two weeks now and it has NOT rested yet. I LOVE IT and I wonder how I’ve gone this long without one. Before I start bragging on this thing, I am by no way endorsed by Ninja or getting paid by them. I’ve owned a few Ninja products blenders and still have one that’s over 10 years old. They make quality machines. This fryer is a life and time saver...especially if you’re a lazy cook. I have been researching air fryers for the past few months and nothing comes close to the Ninja. The basket size isn’t the large 5-quart capacity like the bigger fryers, (Ninja is only 4-quart), but this thing cooks so fast you won’t miss the extra one quart. It comes with a crisper that works perfectly, a recipe book and a multi-layer rack. The first night I had it I made wings and I tell you that I will NEVER buy fried chicken again!!! Yes, they were that crispy and tasted much better.” — C. Martin