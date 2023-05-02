Shoppingsales

This Reviewer-Favorite Ninja Air Fryer Is Almost 40% Off On Amazon

Roast chicken, crisp fries, reheat leftovers and more with this convenient kitchen appliance that uses little to no oil.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64512520e4b0fe3b9bc7140c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Ninja air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64512520e4b0fe3b9bc7140c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-AF101-Fryer-Black-gray/dp/B07FDJMC9Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64512520e4b0fe3b9bc7140c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Ninja air fryer</a> crisps, roasts, reheats and dehydrates — all while using little to no oil.
If you haven’t already been convinced to buy an air fryer — or just want to update your current model — the Ninja is a bestselling and fan-favorite choice that also happens to be on sale for nearly 40% off at Amazon right now.

Ninja, a trusted kitchen appliance brand that has brought us everything from food editor-approved blenders to internet-famous ice cream makers, is also responsible for this 4-quart capacity fryer that can “fry” foods using 75% less oil than you would need using traditional cooking methods.

Using the straightforward programmable settings, you can do everything from roast meats to crisp up leftovers to their former glory. There’s even an option to make your own beef jerky thanks to the dehydration setting. And, if you need some inspiration, there’s a complimentary recipe book filled with 20 meals that you can prepare in your air fryer.

Ninja air fryer: $79.95 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

The machine does have its limitations, though. You can’t make your favorite battered fried foods in the air fryer, because the batter will drip right through the holes in the basket and melt completely off your food, limiting the machine to breaded fried foods.

But one common misconception about air fryers is that they only make foods you’d think of as “fried.” While the fryer lends a perfectly crispy texture to foods that are typically fried in oil ― think Buffalo cauliflower, fried chicken, French fries and falafel ― its convection technology also makes a perfectly moist meatloaf, for example, or the most tender maple soy-glazed salmon you can imagine.

Cleanup is also a streamlined process with the Ninja air fryer as the non-stick basket is entirely dishwasher-safe.

We can’t say for sure how long this sale will last, so take advantage now or keep reading to see why other people liked this appliance so much.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“I bought this air fryer for my mother on Christmas and she was reluctant to try it out. She called it lazy cooking and inefficient, but she eventually had to try it out when she was running short on time. Now she uses it almost daily and makes the best foods with less oil. The settings were simple enough for her to learn after a bit of practice and the recipes that were included were also easy to follow.She definitely came around to this and says it’s much easier and safer than using the stove. It’s especially useful for clumsy people who always end up getting hurt while trying to cook, like me.” — Esmeralda

“This thing is the bee’s knees. The best investment I have ever made as far as kitchen gadgets go. You want a quick and easy meal; this is what you want in your arsenal. Cooks up chicken nuggies with ease, reheats that pizza in no time, perfectly fries those sweet potato fries with no sweat. It heats up quickly and gets that food hot and fresh in less time than the package instructions says. You got any fried taters? MMM HMMM this thing will make them too. I highly recommend my fellow fried food lovers to give this one a try. I have yet to try to make jerky with it but is my next adventure. I am sure it will turn out fantastic! Ninja makes great products.” — Ben Hom

″[I’ve had] this fryer for two weeks now and it has NOT rested yet. I LOVE IT and I wonder how I’ve gone this long without one. Before I start bragging on this thing, I am by no way endorsed by Ninja or getting paid by them. I’ve owned a few Ninja products blenders and still have one that’s over 10 years old. They make quality machines. This fryer is a life and time saver...especially if you’re a lazy cook. I have been researching air fryers for the past few months and nothing comes close to the Ninja. The basket size isn’t the large 5-quart capacity like the bigger fryers, (Ninja is only 4-quart), but this thing cooks so fast you won’t miss the extra one quart. It comes with a crisper that works perfectly, a recipe book and a multi-layer rack. The first night I had it I made wings and I tell you that I will NEVER buy fried chicken again!!! Yes, they were that crispy and tasted much better.” — C. Martin

