Get This TikTok-Famous Ice Cream Maker For 30% Off

The Ninja Creami can whip up whip up gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-Milkshakes-Smoothie-One-Touch-Containers/dp/B09KSCZZ4C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3ed3e4b005be8ff31ab4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ninja Creami ice cream maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e3ed3e4b005be8ff31ab4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ninja-Milkshakes-Smoothie-One-Touch-Containers/dp/B09KSCZZ4C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3ed3e4b005be8ff31ab4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ninja Creami ice cream maker</a>
Amazon
Ninja Creami ice cream maker

If ice cream is one of your favorite treats, you’re in luck. With Ninja’s newly popular Creami ice cream maker, you won’t even have to leave your house to enjoy a scoop (or two). The easy-to-use kitchen appliance is having a major moment on TikTok and right now, you can join in on the fun and get one for 30% off on Amazon.

$159.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)

Ice cream isn’t the only sweet you can make with this compact machine. It is pre-programmed with seven functions to whip up gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and other dairy- and gluten-free treats that everyone can enjoy. You can even customize the texture, ingredients and flavor of your cold dessert by adding mix-ins such as candy, fruit, nuts and chocolate.

Simply fill the included pint cup with your personalized ingredients, let it freeze for 24 hours and then the Ninja Creami will transform it into ice cream, as shown in the TikTok below.

@sharmaynejessica

Made sorbet with only two ingredients: fresh strawberries and pineapples chopped up! 🍓🍍 A refreshing, tart summer treat 😋 #strawberry #pineapple #sorbet #ninjacreami

♬ original sound - ALTÉGO

The summer-friendly kitchen appliance has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 2,500 five-star reviews, including the glowing ones below:

“I LOVE IT. As a person with food allergies that prevent enjoying most frozen treats, this has made life so much easier. I now make frozen treats that I can safely consume. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to control the ingredients that go into your food—less sugar? No dairy? Not a problem!!” — Noisy Boise St Mom

“We love our ninja creami! I have made cherry, banana, raspberry and blueberry sorbets plus churro and chocolate ice cream. The recipe book is full or easy to make recipes. Easy to clean and simple to use. Just push a button and then a minute later you have ice cream!” — julie krueger

″I got this because I follow a gluten free diet, which limits options for store bought ice creams with mix-ins. This makes great ice cream, and I enjoy choosing my flavors and the mix ins. The containers are smaller than most other ice cream makers, so it fits into the freezer easily.” — uskrxl

“This ice cream maker is versatile and allows me to create a wide variety of frozen desserts, including gelato, sorbet, and milkshakes.

”“One of the best things about this ice cream maker is that it is very easy to use. It comes with a simple and intuitive control panel that allows me to adjust the settings and create my desired frozen treats in just minutes. I love how I can add mix-ins, like chocolate chips or fruit, to create a unique and personalized dessert experience.

The machine is also very efficient and produces high-quality results. The ice cream maker is equipped with a powerful motor that mixes the ingredients thoroughly and evenly, resulting in a smooth and creamy texture.

“Another great feature of this ice cream maker is its compact and sleek design. It fits perfectly on my kitchen counter and doesn’t take up too much space. Additionally, the machine is easy to clean, making it very convenient to use.” — Teardown.Tech

