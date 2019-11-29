HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

It’s that time of the year ― Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Now’s your chance to eat up all the deals that you might have been waiting months for. From kitten heels you’ve been eyeing to kitchen gadgets you’ve been dying to try, Cyber Week steals are here to make the holidays a little brighter.

And while Thanksgiving might be over, that doesn’t mean that the dishes are disappearing anytime soon ― with all the dinners you’ll be hosting or going to now that the holidays are officially here.

Whether this holiday season is the first time you’re cooking on your own or you just want to help out by handling some of the small stuff like the stuffing and sauces, you’ll need the right cooking tools to get through the season. That’s where this Ninja Foodi Black Friday deal comes in.

This Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multicooker, which can function as a pressure cooker, air fryer, steamer and slow cooker, might be the answer to some of your hardest kitchen conundrums like “how to pressure cook chicken” and “one pot pasta recipes.” Better still, it’s a Black Friday Deal of the Day on Amazon and is on sale now for $100, down from its original price of $190.

But you might not want to wait on this deal since it’s only live for 24 hours, from 3 a.m. Nov. 29 to 3 a.m. Nov. 30. And you know it’s something Amazon customers will definitely be adding to their carts, especially since it was a hot-ticket item on Prime Day all the way back in July.

This 3-quart model is so versatile, it just might replace your Instant Pot.

The Foodi bills itself as a compact pressure cooker that also happens to crisp, so you’ll be able to fry fries and braise beef. But it has seven functions including: pressure cook, air fry and air crisp, steam, sear and sauté, bake and roast, slow cook and yogurt.

The gadget has a five-quart cooking pot, which means it can hold up to four pounds of chicken, and a three-quart crisp basket that’s ceramic-coated. Both the pot and basket are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

And the Foodi uses “tender crisp” technology to bring your meals into a crispy conclusion. So you can pressure cook things that have been frozen, defrost and cook them simultaneously and then give them a golden coating. Plus, the air fryer feature uses less fat than if you were deep frying.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon right now.