Amazon Look how little space this takes up on your counter.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Culinary school successfully brainwashed me to believe that when it comes to blenders, Vitamix reigns supreme. And in many cases, that’s true ― especially if you’re blending things in large batches.

Advertisement

But if you primarily use your blender for single servings of smoothies, you’re well aware of how much space a dirty blender jar takes up in your sink, taunting you as you procrastinate washing it.

If only there were a tiny blender that could whip up smoothies in single batches! And imagine if that blender jar could flip upside down, transforming into the cup from which you drink your smoothie! And then imagine if there were a lid you could screw on top, so you can take your smoothie with you to go.

Good news: there is one. You can get for $90 right now, and I own two of them.

Advertisement

I’m always skeptical of anything with the word “foodie” in the name, but a couple years ago I tried out the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor. I expected very little, but from the moment I gripped the suction cups of the machine’s tiny base to my countertop and turned it on, I could feel the blender’s sheer force as it sent vibrations through my entire kitchen. Air shot out of the bottom, sending random garlic peels flying across the countertop. And when the smoothie was finished, my protein powder was whipped into a delightful cloud and the seeds from the raspberries were so highly pulverized, they were nearly undetectable. I was sold.

This particular model takes up just a few inches on your countertop, and it comes with a host of attachments and whirligigs that can make not only smoothies, but frozen smoothie bowls, pestos and nut butters, just to name a few examples. And frankly, I’ve been preferring the Ninja over my Vitamix for all these uses. I love it so much, I bought a second one to keep at my mom’s house for when I’m visiting.

If you’re making a smoothie or a frozen bowl (an acai bowl, for example), there’s absolutely no guesswork involved ― just press the corresponding button on the machine, and it knows exactly how long to blend it ― the machine will turn off when it’s done. (Just one warning: the machine isn’t quiet!) But if you want a more manual option, the “pulse” button allows you to control exactly how long the blender runs.

When it’s time to clean up, it couldn’t be easier ― just fill the blender jar halfway with water and a few drops of soap, and turn it on for a few seconds. It’ll come out perfectly clean after a quick rinse, and you’re good to go.

If you or someone you know is constantly complaining about cleaning a giant blender, or simply can’t manage to get the chunks out of smoothies, I highly recommend this one, even though I still don’t like the name of it. And Amazon reviewers agree about its performance ― check out some of their most promising reviews below.

Advertisement

Amazon

This tiny blender will almost literally blow you away, and it has a 4.5-star average rating, with more than 9,000 Amazon reviews. The set contains: a 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker with built-in tamper that easily powers through frozen ingredients; two 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups to blend smoothies and other liquids, plus lids for all three containers. The 1,200-peak-watt motor has suction cups at the bottom to firmly attach to your countertop, and offers six programs for one-touch blend, pulse, smoothies, extractions, bowls and spreads. To make life even easier, all the parts (aside from the motor) are dishwasher safe.