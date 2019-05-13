HuffPost x Amazon

We love the convenience of a multicooker like the Instant Pot. After all, who doesn’t love coming home to a hot meal that required very little prep? Unfortunately, sometimes that convenience means compromising on the quality of the food, and you end up with mushy veggies or chicken that could be a little crispier.

Enter the Ninja Foodi 8-quart multicooker, which is an all-in-one pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer. It’s the foodie’s food gadget, and one must-have item we’ll be watching during big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday 2019.

Until those days roll around, however, we’ll have to stick to old-fashioned sales. For Monday only, this Ninja Foodi on sale on Amazon for just $199. Normally $280, this multipurpose cooker has a 4.5-star rating and more than 300 customer reviews, plus it can be used with a whole slew of Pinterest recipes just waiting to be pinned and prepared.

The Ninja Foodi is like an Instant Pot had a baby with an air fryer. It has the multipurpose cooking capabilities of the former (steaming, sautéing and slow cooking), but with crisping and air-frying features to create even more mouthwatering recipes with more flavors and textures.

It allows you to cook up to 70% faster, and it even thaws out frozen foods. The unique crisping basket gives your food that crispy, golden finish that often gets lost with regular multicookers. And, as with most air fryers, it uses 75% less oil and fat than traditional frying methods. That means you can indulge in favorites like fried chicken and French fries without the extra grease or guilt.

Create endless cooking possibilities with convenient features ― like family-sized capacity and dishwasher-safe components ― without compromising on the food. You can get the Ninja Foodi for $80 off today, but you need to act fast because this hot deal only lasts for a few hours.

