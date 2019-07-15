FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
There are a ton of air fryers and other kitchen deals worth browsing during Amazon Prime Day 2019, but if you’re hesitant to clutter your kitchen with too many gadgets, the Ninja Foodi is the way to go — and now you can get it for a great price.
The Ninja Foodi is an 8-quart multicooker that’s like an Instant Pot had a baby with an air fryer. It’s an all-in-one pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer that can not only steam, sauté and slow-cook your favorite foods, but air fry them to a golden crisp using 75% less oil and fat than traditional frying methods. It’s basically the only cooking gadget you’ll ever need besides your oven.
Normally $250 at full price, this multipurpose cooker with a 4.5-star rating and more than 300 customer reviews can be found on Prime Day for just $150 on July 15 , that’s $100 off! You can also snag the Instant Pot for $55 and a Ninja Air Fryer for as cheap as $100, but your countertop might be best saved if you get a device that can do it all.
Already own a Ninja Foodi?
You’re in luck, because there are also some great markdowns on this Instant Pot Accessories Set that’s compatible with the 6- and 8-quart Ninja Foodi. The kit includes a stainless steel steamer basket, springform pan, egg steamer rack, silicon egg bite molds and more. Right now, it’s half off on Amazon.
That said, these deals are time-sensitive, so make sure to grab the right gadget for your kitchen before it sells out.