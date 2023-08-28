“I bought this blender about 9 months ago - after I had already bought - and returned - FOUR other blenders. All but one of those other blenders had significantly more wattage - 1400, 1800, and even 2200 - but NONE could handle blending my smoothies as well as this one! Not only that, but this model is far more compact and lightweight than all the others - some of which were quite heavy. So this Ninja is easily storable in the cabinet and takes up little room.” — Batlady at Amazon

“I purchased this back in the spring of 2021. I had tongue cancer and could only do smoothies once I started eating again. I used this a few times a day for months. Then I had issues with my jaw due to radiation and had my mouth wired shut, then a full jaw replacement. For the first 6 months of this year, I could have nothing but smoothies. I used this at least 5X a day. Now I use it twice a day. Still going strong. I love this smoothie maker!!! It blends up ice, ice cream, even used it to purée up soups. I highly recommend this product.” — Tiffany at Target

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for how powerful this blender was. Decided to buy this as I needed a new blender. Am shocked at how powerful this thing is. ... Super powerful was actually almost a little scared haha. It is loud though but what blender isn’t and that’s fine with me. It has suction cups on the bottom so it stays in place really nicely. It also has its own self timer/ setting for smoothies so can walk away and let it do it’s thing. No annoying missed chunks that didn’t get blended. Super quick. Love the clickable/lockable top piece to make sure top doesn’t fall off.” — A at Amazon