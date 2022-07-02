Man Spends $40,000 To Ask Nintendo One Question

One Japanese man had a question for Nintendo but instead of going to customer support, he went to the company’s president.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, dropped over $40,000 for stock in the video game giant, Insider reported.

The amount of stock was enough for one share in his name and an opportunity to attend an annual shareholder meeting with the company.

Advertisement

Nintendo held the meeting on Wednesday and the man believed it was his chance to ask about the future of “fan-favorite game franchises” like “F-Zero,” according to Insider.

“F-Zero,” a racing game franchise featuring the character Captain Falcon, was introduced in 1990 and hasn’t had a new installment in the franchise since 2004.

In the years since 2004, Captain Falcon has continued to be featured in the popular fighting game franchise “Super Smash Bros.”

The shareholder meeting attendees weren’t guaranteed a question to Nintendo but the man got an opportunity to ask company Shuntaro Furukawa about his favorite games like “F-Zero.”

Advertisement

“It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games,” Furukawa said, according to a translation from gaming news outlet VGC.

Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo Senior Managing Executive Officer, also said the company is “always” looking at how it can remake and create new games for players, VGC reported.