Say goodbye to virtual titties on the Nintendo Switch.

Gamuzumi, the publisher of the game Hot Tentacles Shooter, announced on Sept. 30 that the adult title will not be available on the handheld console as planned.

In the ’80s-style arcade shooter, players rescue young women from spooky aliens. The anime game features female bodies covered up by tentacles, and players can unlock uncensored images of the characters as a reward for defeating the villainous monsters.

The pullback came after Nintendo banned images of topless women on its consoles, according to Gamuzumi.

In its announcement, which was spotted Monday by the website Nintendo Everything, Gamuzumi tweeted, “We received an answer from Nintendo and now we have a confirmation that they do not allow uncensored boobs on their consoles now.”

The boutique game publisher — which describes itself as “focused on releasing amazing mature (LEWD) titles for consoles and PC” — said the family-friendly Nintendo argued that “obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies.”

Because the game includes “boobs nudity,” it was rejected during the Switch approval process, Gamuzumi said.

Another one of its titles, Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle, was rejected for a similar reason.

“It’s a shame,” the publisher remarked, adding that the policy “probably will affect not only our games but also games from other publishers/devs” with NSFW content.

Nonetheless, the brand is planning to censor the two games for possible release on the Switch. Gamuzumi has pledged, however, that the original Hot Tentacles Shooter will still be available on Steam, another platform.

Topless nudity was previously permitted on the Nintendo Switch, including with titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which features sex scenes, according to Kotaku.