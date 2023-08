A colorful educational game with varying difficulty levels

4.7 out of 5 starsIt's not an "educational video game," it's a game to see how big your brain is — at least, that's what your kids will think of this super engaging, colorful learning-based game. Targeting five learning categories — identify, memorize, analyze, compute and visualize — with fun games and brain teasers for each, your little ones will enjoy learning and laughing away. It has different difficulties for players of all ages and can be played alone or with four people."Great for the whole family! The kids are 4 and 6, and it’s fun for them to play a game on the switch that isn’t just Mario or Kirby. They’re actually learning and challenging themselves. And the game has different levels of difficulty so we can all play at the same time! My husband and I like to play against each other for a little friendly competition. I can’t recommend this game enough!" — Erin