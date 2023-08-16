When you’re a kid, you promise yourself that when you start your own family, you’ll be the cool parent that lets your children play whatever types of games they want.

That sentiment lasts until you’re looking for video games to buy your own kids and you realize many options are violent, graphic or otherwise not age-appropriate. So to keep little hands occupied (and little minds un-corrupted), we rounded up some of the highest-rated and most beloved kids Nintendo Switch games that really are meant for young people. (Listed prices are for the physical versions of the games.)

Advertisement

We’re talking games with that E for Everybody rating, no machine guns or active combat and no lifelike reckless driving. Each game boasts kid-friendly themes like animals, puzzles and beloved cartoon characters (hello, Peppa Pig!). Some are even educational, but they’re so fun, no one will know they’re learning.

If you have a long road trip on the horizon, need to switch up your Nintendo options up or just want to treat your little one to some all-ages fun, here are the top rated games made for kids that won’t have you asking “What are you playing?!” in a stressed voice.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.