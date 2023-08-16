When you’re a kid, you promise yourself that when you start your own family, you’ll be the cool parent that lets your children play whatever types of games they want.
That sentiment lasts until you’re looking for video games to buy your own kids and you realize many options are violent, graphic or otherwise not age-appropriate. So to keep little hands occupied (and little minds un-corrupted), we rounded up some of the highest-rated and most beloved kids Nintendo Switch games that really are meant for young people. (Listed prices are for the physical versions of the games.)
We’re talking games with that E for Everybody rating, no machine guns or active combat and no lifelike reckless driving. Each game boasts kid-friendly themes like animals, puzzles and beloved cartoon characters (hello, Peppa Pig!). Some are even educational, but they’re so fun, no one will know they’re learning.
If you have a long road trip on the horizon, need to switch up your Nintendo options up or just want to treat your little one to some all-ages fun, here are the top rated games made for kids that won’t have you asking “What are you playing?!” in a stressed voice.
An animal-centric game that teaches responsibility
Amazon rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Give your little one all the joy of a furry friend without the real-life stresses of pet ownership with this beloved pet game. Players can play with three pets at once and have up to 12, and are asked to check in on their pet by feeding it or taking it for walks. Promising review:
"My 9 yr old loves it & it was easy for her to learn how to use it & she is addicted to it. She does get up & gets a little exercise as she has to play with the dog’s throwing them balls & frisbees so arm action is involved. It also teaches responsibility as she has to take care of the pets or she loses them. This was a very good present." — M
A colorful educational game with varying difficulty levels
Target rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
It's not an "educational video game," it's a game to see how big your brain is — at least, that's what your kids will think of this super engaging, colorful learning-based game. Targeting five learning categories — identify, memorize, analyze, compute and visualize — with fun games and brain teasers for each, your little ones will enjoy learning and laughing away. It has different difficulties for players of all ages and can be played alone or with four people. Promising review:
"Great for the whole family! The kids are 4 and 6, and it’s fun for them to play a game on the switch that isn’t just Mario or Kirby. They’re actually learning and challenging themselves. And the game has different levels of difficulty so we can all play at the same time! My husband and I like to play against each other for a little friendly competition. I can’t recommend this game enough!" — Erin
A game that's suitable for younger kids, especially those into “Gigantosaurus” and dinosaurs
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If "Gigantosaurus" is a popular show in your house, everyone will love this interactive game that lets you go-cart race, team up with others and go on daring quests. It can be played alone or with up to four people. Promising review
: "My 3 kids love the show Gigantosaurus. So I bought this game for them. They love it. They play together. The interface is easy for them. Judging by the giggles and laughter… and how often they request it, this is a legit 5-star game for young gamers." — Adam Bohn
A classic world-building game with endless possibilities
Walmart rating
: 4.7 out of 5 stars
A game for truly all ages, Animal Crossing is a classic that never gets old. This version starts you on a desert island, where you and your friends get to create your own society and build whatever structures your heart can imagine. It's an island vacation at the touch of a button, letting you live off the land and bond with others. Promising review
: "This is a great game for all ages, it is easy to learn to play and has very engaging quests. My kids love that they are able to build and design their own town and make new friends. We also like the option to play online with others. This is a great game for kids and adults to play and is very engaging. Would definitely recommend" — Courtney
A longtime Nintendo favorite that teaches cooking skills
Amazon rating
: 4.7 out of 5 stars
Another Nintendo classic, this Cooking Mama game lets you digitally prepare over 90 recipes, now with vegetarian options. Enjoy fun classics like unicorn food as well as newer recipes, and engage in realistic controls as you chop veggies or measure flour. Promising review
: "My kids love this game. Oh who am I kidding, I love this game too." — Nana
An easier-to-play game with tons of inventive characters
Amazon rating
: 4.7 out of 5 stars
New Super Lucky's Tale has thousands of collectibles for your little one to gather, meaning they won't get sick of it in five minutes. The game is filled with mesmerizing characters with colorful costumes and will keep your little one engaged as they hit new levels, unlock different secrets and engage in different types of play, from exploring new lands to recovering coveted items. Promising review:
"Bought for 6 year old and she has been able to play this with no difficulty yet no too easy either. Perfect game for her ability. She finds aspects of mario and donkey kong games too tricky but this game has been ideal. Highly recommend to those with more limited games console skills. Fun game, cute characters." — Gemma
A young-player-friendly game for any Peppa Pig fans
Amazon rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
The Peppa Pig game is the closest you'll get to transporting into the television when the show is on. Create your own character with an outfit and everything, and play alongside Peppa going to the beach, forest, Potato City and more. Players will create their own storyline that they star in, while meeting their favorite characters form the series. Promising review:
"My children love this game. They are developing motor skills that do not allow them to play more complex games. This game limits the directionality of movement to left and right side scrolling and 1 action button. I can see my kids getting better at handling a controller and aiding in their ability in other games. The Peppa Pig franchise is built upon and feels like you are actually interacting with the characters. If you have children from 3-6 who like Peppa Pig, this is a great buy." — Christian F. Brock
A Yoshi game with a DIY-inspired set
Target rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Creative kids will love the color and invention of Yoshi's Crafted World, where the entire set is constructed to look like hand-made crafts. It's a classic game of good versus evil, in which you help Yoshi and friends collect stolen jewels, but with characters that won't give your kids nightmares and games that the whole family will like. Promising review
: "I bought this game for our boys, and am not going to lie, I love it just as much as them!! It's so much fun, requires problem solving, cooperative play, and can actually play multiple ways. It's cute, colorful, and playful fun. Highly recommend!" — JCLa918
A highly-rated option for kids that love Paw Patrol
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
If your kiddos like "Paw Patrol," they'll love this interactive game, filled with internal mini-games that lets you save Adventure Bay. Play solo or in two-player mode, rescuing characters from the show and unlocking new levels. Promising review:
"My kid loves the game. I like that the game is very suitable for a toddler as the missions are simple. I also like the graphics." — Alexander Uler