Nipsey Hussle Granted BET's Humanitarian Award 3 Months After Death

Leon Bennett/VMN19 via Getty Images Nipsey Hussle's family members accept the Humanitarian Award on behalf of the rapper at the 2019 BET Awards.

Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards on Sunday night, and the rapper’s family and peers honored his commitment to community service and empowerment from the stage.

Rapper T.I. appeared on stage before playing a short film that honored Nipsey, who was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March. He said Nipsey “proved that your life is your canvas and your body of work is your legacy.”

When the film ended, some of Nipsey’s family, including his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, his children, his parents and his grandmother, took turns thanking his fans for their love and support.

“The marathon continues… again,” London said, using Nipsey’s trademark phrase.

After his family accepted the award on his behalf, other musicians ― including Marsha Ambrosius, YG, DJ Khaled and John Legend ― paid tribute to Nipsey by performing some of his most popular hits.