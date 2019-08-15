Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle In Emotional Post On His 34th Birthday

Model and actress Lauren London honored her late partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, in a beautiful way on what would have been his 34th birthday.
London, who started dating Hussle in 2013 and shares son Kross Asghedom with him, posted two images of Hussle on her Instagram on Thursday.
Born Aug. 15, 1985, Hussle never made it to 34 because he was gunned down in March at the age of 33.
“Today We celebrate You my beloved,” London wrote in one post. “Today we honor you King.”
She continued:
We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life.
We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life.
Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life.
His Purpose still lives on with us all.
London also described Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, as “a powerful strong magical soul” and her “other half.”
“I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!” she wrote.
Another post from London featured an image of the rapper’s back, which she simply captioned: “The King!”
A grand jury has indicted the 29-year-old man allegedly responsible for the rapper’s death on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Outside of London, many friends and fans of Nipsey Hussle have been honoring his work and legacy on his birthday. Here’s what people have had to say: