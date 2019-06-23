Nipsey Hussle’s daughter paid tribute to her father in a touching elementary school graduation speech, months after the rapper was killed.

Emani Asghedom, 10, took the stage on Saturday in her cap and gown, opening her remarks by remembering her father, who was shot in March outside a Los Angeles clothing store he ran.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said, according to a video posted on a fan Instagram account.

Asghedom’s aunt, Samatha Smith, shared a photo of the family on her Instagram story, showing the beaming graduate draped in a set of fluorescent leis. Also pictured is Hussle’s two-and-a-half-year-old son, Kross.

In April, The Blast obtained documents showing that Smith had applied to become Asghedom’s legal guardian.

On Sunday night, Hussle will be posthumously honored for his community activism at the BET Awards.

In a statement released earlier this month, the network praised Hussle’s “remarkable and tenacious efforts to advance his community, empowering and employing underprivileged groups through real estate investments, science and tech learning centers for teens.”

The ceremony is set to feature DJ Khaled, John Legend and YG, all of whom will pay tribute to the artist.

In Hussle’s final music video, which was released in May, he performs alongside Khaled and Legend in a soulful track called “Higher.” The title, Khaled said, reflected “the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”

Hussle was killed on March 31 outside The Marathon Clothing, a shop he ran in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Eric Ronald Holder Jr. has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder for injuring two others, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. He pleaded not guilty last month and is set to face trial.