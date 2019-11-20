Nipsey Hussle Scores 3 Posthumous 2020 Grammy Nominations

Nipsey Hussle has scored three posthumous nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The late rapper earned nominations in the Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Performance categories on Wednesday.

Hussle’s song “Racks in the Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, got the nods for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

The song “Higher” by DJ Khaled, featuring Hussle and John Legend, scored the nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Hussle filmed the music video with Khaled and Legend shortly before his death in March. The “Higher” video was released in May.

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙



God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31 outside Marathon Clothing, the store he’d founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The rapper was widely praised for his community activism.

He received a Best Rap Album nomination for his first studio album, “Victory Lap,” as part of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The 2020 Grammy ceremony will air live on CBS on Jan. 26. Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, will return as host.