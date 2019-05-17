Nipsey Hussle Raps With DJ Khaled And John Legend In Final Music Video

Nipsey Hussle’s final music video was released Friday, nearly two months after he was shot dead in front of his Los Angeles clothing store.

DJ Khaled’s “Higher” is one of 15 tracks on his latest album, “Father of Asahd,” and features both John Legend and Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom.

Opening with a tribute to Grammy-nominated Hussle, the video shows the late rapper in an electric blue ensemble and black loafers as he stands alongside Khaled, joined by Legend on piano and vocals.

In a tweet two days before the video was unveiled, Khaled said it was recorded just days before Hussle’s death.

“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years,” he wrote. “It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle.”

“Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, ‘Higher,’” he continued. “After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with you.”

Khaled added that the song’s title is a reminder “that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”

The artist noted that 100% of the proceeds from the track will be donated to Hussle’s children, Emani and Kross.

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙



God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

In a tweet of his own, Legend said he is “proud to be a part of this inspiring record with” Khaled and Hussle, stating, “We lost him too soon.”

Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with djkhaled and @nipseyhussle. We lost him too soon. The proceeds will go to his loved ones https://t.co/dEZnoIrrSn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 16, 2019

Hussle was shot and killed on March 31 outside The Marathon Clothing in the neighborhood of Hyde Park. Eric Holder has since been charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend life in prison.