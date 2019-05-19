DJ Khaled And John Legend Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On 'SNL'

DJ Khaled and John Legend honored slain rapper Nipsey Hussle with their performance of “Higher” on “Saturday Night Live.”

The music video for the song, featuring the three men, was released Friday nearly two months after Hussle was killed. The activist rapper was shot to death outside of his Marathon clothing store in the South Los Angeles community he loved. “Higher” is one of 15 tracks on DJ Khaled’s latest album, “Father of Asahd.”

“Long live Nipsey Hussle. The Marathon continues,” said Khaled, who wore a sweatshirt with a portrait of Hussle on “SNL.”

In a tweet before the “Higher” video was released, Khaled said it was recorded just days before Hussle’s death.

Hussle “shared his energy and positivity with me” in the video, he said. “After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of [Hussle’s] family, I am sharing that moment with you.” He added that “vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”

Khaled and Legend were joined on “SNL” by Khaled’s album collaborators Meek Mill, Sza, J Balvin, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Jeremih and Lil Baby.

The tribute and “Higher” begins at 3:22 in the video above.

Check out the “Higher” video below: