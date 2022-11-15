LeBron James' SpringHill Company Drops Teaser For Nipsey Hussle Docuseries

A docuseries telling the story of Nipsey Hussle is in the works.

On Tuesday, the teaser for a series about the life of the late legendary rapper was released by SpringHill, a production company founded by LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter. The project was created in collaboration with Hussle’s production company, Marathon Films.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in South Los Angeles, in 2019. He was 33.

The teaser shows a mix of pictures and video clips capturing Hussle’s journey as a musician throughout the years, and his dedication to his South Los Angeles community.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James said in a statement to Deadline. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way.”

He continued, “His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

Hussle, who was widely celebrated for his longtime efforts to revitalize his South Los Angeles neighborhood, earned a Grammy nod in 2018 for his first studio album, “Victory Lap.” The late rapper won two posthumous Grammys in 2020.