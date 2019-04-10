City Councilman Wants To Name South LA Intersection After Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson has announced his efforts to dedicate an intersection in South LA to slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle.

Harris-Dawson tweeted Tuesday that he plans to “officially submit a motion” to name the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue after Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom.

The intersection would be named “Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square,” a press release stated.

This week, I will officially submit a motion to name the intersection of #Crenshaw and #Slauson as "Nipsey Hussle Square". #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/i617Lz1cyP — Marqueece (@mhdcd8) April 9, 2019

Harris-Dawson is slated to enter a motion to dedicate the intersection to Hussle on Friday during a council meeting, a spokesperson for the councilman told HuffPost, adding that the matter will then be presented to the city’s Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee before reaching City Council for a final vote.

Hussle, who worked to revitalize the South Los Angeles community he was raised in, was fatally shot on March 31 outside of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The business is nestled in a strip mall near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

A viral Change.org petition created earlier this month to call for the intersection to be dedicated to Hussle’s memory has garnered nearly 500,000 signatures.

Harris-Dawson has continued to publicly mourn Hussle’s death. On March 31, the city councilman shared an Instagram post recognizing Hussle’s work on Destination Crenshaw, a project aimed at honoring black culture and art in Los Angeles and the Crenshaw community.

“Ermias Asghedom known as ‘Nipsey Hussle’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” he said, according to the press release. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community.”

The Los Angeles City Council is slated to adjourn its Friday meeting in honor of Hussle to officially add the activist’s “contributions to the city of Los Angeles and the world into the public record,” the press release stated.

#NipseyHussle created a legacy that will last long after his life on earth. Thanks to the leadership of @mhdcd8, Angelenos will remember the impact he made on so many whenever they drive through the intersection of Crenshaw and Slauson. https://t.co/YV66JC7VpS — L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson (@HerbJWesson) April 10, 2019