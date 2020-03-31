People Honor Nipsey Hussle On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

People on social media mourned slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of his death.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, outside of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The “Victory Lap” rapper was widely celebrated for his work to revitalize the South Los Angeles community he was raised in.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson called Hussle an “icon” and a “West Coast hero” in a statement last year in April.

“Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry shared a photo of Hussle on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Peace.”

Hussle, whose first studio album “Victory Lap” earned a 2019 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album, won two posthumous Grammys at this year’s award show in January.

In June, the rapper was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards.

Twitter users continued to honor Hussle’s legacy on Tuesday:

I can’t believe it’s been a year. Thank you for always trying to figure out what we can do for the community.



Don’t worry, we are still down here doing the work. RIP NIP. #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/MZL9I5uFF5 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 31, 2020

“I just didn’t quit. That’s the only distinguishing quality...”



A year later, this is why #TheMarathonContinues is more than just words or a hashtag.



RIP NIP https://t.co/AH7C1YXb5T — Sid 💸 (@Sid_Madden) March 31, 2020

#RestInPower to the young brother #NipseyHussle. Your life and legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Ywi9FpJCIb — NAACP (@NAACP) March 31, 2020

the really good ones, the ones with that inner brilliance, always seem to go abruptly, like a candle being blown out for the final time. #NipseyHussle — Duggy (@DwayneDuggerII) March 31, 2020