Nipsey Hussle To Be Given Posthumous Humanitarian Honor At BET Awards

Nearly three months after he was shot dead outside his California clothing store, Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 2019 BET Awards.

The posthumous Humanitarian Award will be given to the Grammy-nominated rapper during the June 23 ceremony in his Los Angeles hometown in recognition of his work as a community activist, philanthropist, businessman and musician.

BET made the announcement in a statement released Thursday, praising “Neighborhood Nip” for “his remarkable and tenacious efforts to advance his community, empowering and employing underprivileged groups through real estate investments, science and tech learning centers for teens.”

Connie Orlando, the network’s executive vice president, called the artist’s death “a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture,” vowing that his influence would not be forgotten.

“We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change,” she said. “We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue.”

Hussle was killed outside his Hyde Park shop, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31. Eric Holder has been charged in the shooting with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder for wounding two others in the attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Last month, Holder pleaded not guilty. He will face trial.

In addition to Hussle’s award, DJ Khaled, John Legend and YG will pay tribute to the rapper during the show.

In May, Khaled released “Higher,” Hussle’s final music video in which the two perform alongside Legend. Khaled used the soulful track to remember his friend, calling the title a reminder “that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”