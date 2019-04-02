The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Hussle, 33, was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in front of a clothing store he owned in LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Two other men were also injured in the shooting.
The LAPD identified Eric Holder, a 29-year-old Angeleno, as the suspect behind the attack:
The police department’s appeal for information came on the heels of a candlelit vigil for Hussle that turned chaotic on Monday night. At least 19 people were injured — two critically — after a crowd stampeded during the event.
A bystander told The Los Angeles Times that a fight had erupted during the vigil, causing bottles and candles to break. The noises were mistaken for gunshots and panic ensued, he said.