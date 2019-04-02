U.S. NEWS

LAPD Identifies Eric Holder As Suspect In Deadly Nipsey Hussle Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the 29-year-old Angeleno.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. 

Hussle, 33, was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in front of a clothing store he owned in LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Two other men were also injured in the shooting.

The LAPD identified Eric Holder, a 29-year-old Angeleno, as the suspect behind the attack:

The police department’s appeal for information came on the heels of a candlelit vigil for Hussle that turned chaotic on Monday night. At least 19 people were injured — two critically — after a crowd stampeded during the event.

A bystander told The Los Angeles Times that a fight had erupted during the vigil, causing bottles and candles to break. The noises were mistaken for gunshots and panic ensued, he said.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Los Angeles Nipsey Hussle
CONVERSATIONS