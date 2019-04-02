The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle, 33, was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in front of a clothing store he owned in LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Two other men were also injured in the shooting.

The LAPD identified Eric Holder, a 29-year-old Angeleno, as the suspect behind the attack:

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The police department’s appeal for information came on the heels of a candlelit vigil for Hussle that turned chaotic on Monday night. At least 19 people were injured — two critically — after a crowd stampeded during the event.