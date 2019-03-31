ENTERTAINMENT

Tributes Pour In Honoring Rapper Nipsey Hussle

The rapper was reportedly shot and killed on Sunday in South Los Angeles.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was reportedly shot several times outside his store, Marathon Clothing, on Sunday.
People in the music industry mourned rapper Nipsey Hussle after he was reportedly shot and killed outside his Los Angeles store on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, whose birth name is Ermias Asghedom, was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for his album “Victory Lap.” He was born in South Los Angeles and spoke in interviews about his involvement in gang culture as a teen before he emerged as a community organizer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hussle was reportedly shot several times outside his store, Marathon Clothing. Two other individuals were also injured in the shooting. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooter was still at large as of 5:30 p.m., local time. 

“My spirit is shaken by this,” Rihanna posted. 

Other celebrities also shared their reactions. 

“This is awful,” wrote actress Rachel Bloom. Hussle had a cameo in an episode of Bloom’s CW show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” 

NBA star LeBron James also shared his disbelief over the news.

The reactions are continuing to pour in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

