Tributes Pour In Honoring Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Deadline Rapper Nipsey Hussle was reportedly shot several times outside his store, Marathon Clothing, on Sunday.

People in the music industry mourned rapper Nipsey Hussle after he was reportedly shot and killed outside his Los Angeles store on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, whose birth name is Ermias Asghedom, was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for his album “Victory Lap.” He was born in South Los Angeles and spoke in interviews about his involvement in gang culture as a teen before he emerged as a community organizer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hussle was reportedly shot several times outside his store, Marathon Clothing. Two other individuals were also injured in the shooting. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooter was still at large as of 5:30 p.m., local time.

“My spirit is shaken by this,” Rihanna posted.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

Other celebrities also shared their reactions.

“This is awful,” wrote actress Rachel Bloom. Hussle had a cameo in an episode of Bloom’s CW show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

NBA star LeBron James also shared his disbelief over the news.

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

The reactions are continuing to pour in.

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019