Nipsey Hussle Vigil In LA Erupts In Chaos, Sending 19 To Area Hospitals

A memorial in Los Angeles for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle erupted in chaos Monday night when hundreds of people suddenly stampeded, police reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed several injuries from the stampede during the vigil in front of Hussle’s store in South Los Angeles, where the 33-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday.

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil.



Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said at least 19 people were transported to area hospitals, The Associated Press reported. Two individuals were in critical condition ― one of whom was struck by a car and another who suffered a “penetrating injury.” It’s unclear whether the injury was caused by a stabbing or by broken glass.

Most of the patients appeared to have suffered injuries from being trampled by the fleeing crowd.

The cause of the stampede has yet to be determined.

Bystander DeAndre Harvey told The Los Angeles Times that the event had been peaceful until a fight suddenly broke out, causing liquor bottles and candles to break. Some people mistook the noises for gunshots, provoking panic.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said no shots were fired.

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

Hundreds had gathered at the vigil to remember Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom. The Grammy-nominated rapper was known for giving back to his community.

On Monday night, the LAPD identified a man named Eric Holder as a suspect in Hussle’s shooting:

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019