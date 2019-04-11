Celebrities Show Love To Nipsey Hussle Online During His Funeral Service

Rap music is the most popular genre in the United States, and for that reason, rappers mean something to everyone. To some, rappers are sinister figures, akin to felons. To others, rappers are poets, technical masters of language. And to others still, rappers are prophets, divine messengers sent to explain the hood’s tribulations to the outside world.

For the majority of his fans, Nipsey Hussle fell in that last category as he illustrated the treacherous world he escaped and the triumphs he experienced as a result. On Thursday, his funeral in Los Angeles was a celebration of, and testimony to, the broad reach of his music and the potency of its messages.

Here are just a few of the celebrities who showed love online:

The Wu Tang Clan

Rihanna

Cardi B

Thank you Nipsey for inspiring 💙I have learned a lot these past two weeks and the world has also.🕊🙏🏼 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr.

God I just wanna send prayers up for the family of Nipsey. I ask that u be with them extra today. LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 11, 2019

Lenny Kravitz

Respect to ALL that do this work. The named and the unnamed. We can work TOGETHER! Let not @NipseyHussle’s transformation be in vain. He lived this. The work must continue. Love and respect to his family and those that knew him. Peace, LK. pic.twitter.com/mrzkboFxyO — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 11, 2019

Ciara

May God continue to lift everyone up during this difficult time. Praying for you @LaurenLondon. Rest In Peace Nipsey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lb8IrRsFDA — Ciara (@ciara) April 11, 2019

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

For all he was given, he gave back. And for that legacy, South Los Angeles has been changed forever.



The contributions of Nipsey Hussle are now a part of United States history. pic.twitter.com/ieC6maoQdM — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 10, 2019

Chloe x Halle

nipsey’s mother is so powerful ❤️🙏🏽 God bless that family — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) April 11, 2019

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Ermias Asghedom was an artist, entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist.



He was an Angeleno.



He loved this city and gave of himself to uplift his neighborhood and his neighbors.



Our city mourns his loss, but his legacy endures.



Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/nxf4iFunIY — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 11, 2019

Kelly Rowland

🕊💙🏁 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 11, 2019

Missy Elliott

May God cover this young king🙏🏾 https://t.co/QiGXon3WV1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 11, 2019

Ella Mai

VICTORY LAP 💙 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 11, 2019

DJ Khaled

And here are the thousands of fans who lined the street from downtown L.A. through South Los Angeles to witness Nipsey’s 25-mile-long precession: