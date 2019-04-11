BLACK VOICES

Celebrities Show Love To Nipsey Hussle Online During His Funeral Service

The rapper's music had a broad reach and a potent message, and notable figures including Rihanna and Cardi B took the time to pay their respects on the day of his memorial.

Rap music is the most popular genre in the United States, and for that reason, rappers mean something to everyone. To some, rappers are sinister figures, akin to felons. To others, rappers are poets, technical masters of language. And to others still, rappers are prophets, divine messengers sent to explain the hood’s tribulations to the outside world.

For the majority of his fans, Nipsey Hussle fell in that last category as he illustrated the treacherous world he escaped and the triumphs he experienced as a result. On Thursday, his funeral in Los Angeles was a celebration of, and testimony to, the broad reach of his music and the potency of its messages.

Here are just a few of the celebrities who showed love online:

The Wu Tang Clan

Rihanna

Cardi B

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Lenny Kravitz

Ciara

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Chloe x Halle

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Kelly Rowland

Missy Elliott

Ella Mai

DJ Khaled

And here are the thousands of fans who lined the street from downtown L.A. through South Los Angeles to witness Nipsey’s 25-mile-long precession: 

