These Reviewer-Favorite Men’s Chelsea Boots Are On Sale Right Now

The versatility of the Chelsea boot is hard to beat. The ankle-height shoe with elastic side panels can be dressed up or down, and is a heck of a lot more comfortable than the dressy loafers that you wore to that wedding last spring. If you’re going to shop this popular style, opt for a high-quality pair from a small, sustainable brand that promises to last a little longer than a fast-fashion option.

Ever heard of Nisolo? It’s a small, sustainable brand that is committed to making footwear and leather goods in an ethical way. While the shoes — handmade by artisans who are paid a living wage — don’t come cheap, the brand’s coveted Chelsea boot is currently available in two colors (brandy and tobacco) for 23% off. Normally, people happily shell out $260 for them, but right now they’re on sale for $199.

The boots are water resistant, and equipped with studded rubber soles for maximum grip in inclement weather. The leather upper promises to breathe, and the shoes even boast an interior leather lining and removable memory foam insoles to promote comfortable, all-day wear.

The vast majority of people who bought a pair gave them a perfect five-star rating. Reviewer David Y. likes that they’re both lightweight and comfortable. Damon F. titled his review “Outstanding in every way!” saying, “I wanted a good pair of Chelsea boots that I could wear professionally, were stylish, but [were not] not too dressy. I’ve received so many compliments on these and can’t wait to get more!!” Multiple people liked that they fit true to size, which is perhaps one of the most important parts of online shoe shopping.

Sold? Scroll ahead to get your feet into them before they sell out.