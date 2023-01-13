What's Hot

Biden Political Future Clouded By Classified Document Probe

Trump Actually Has Critics Agreeing With His Latest Brazen Boast

I Didn't Have Sex For Almost A Decade. I Was Surprised By What I Discovered When I Finally Did.

Ingraham Accuses Biden Of Corrupt Family Business And Irony Is Off The Charts

5 Places That Used Racist Slur For A Native Woman Are Renamed

Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'

Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump

Michael Bay Faces Charges For Killing Of Pigeon On Set Of Movie

Why Anna Kendrick's 'Red Flag' First Date Was The Verse Ever

Lisa Marie Presley: Rita Wilson, Nicolas Cage, Other Stars Pay Tribute

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Trump Organization To Be Sentenced For Tax Fraud, Faces Fine

WomenNew Jerseyus-supreme-courtPhil Murphy

New Jersey Now Allows Sale Of Certain Birth Control Without Prescription

Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won’t require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.
AP
Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.
Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.
Artinun Prekmoung / 500px via Getty Images

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.

Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won’t require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.

Murphy said New Jersey is upholding access to reproductive health care after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion.

There are no residency requirements under the new law, so New Jersey pharmacists could dispense the contraceptives regardless of where a person lives, the governor said.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia permit pharmacists to offer contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The new law goes into effect in May, and the state pharmacy board will draw up protocols to direct how it is implemented, including the requirement for a training program.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community