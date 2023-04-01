What's Hot

Body Of Missing Florida Toddler Found In Alligator's Jaws After Search

Eric Trump Makes Massive Claim About NDAs, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

Caitlin Clark, Iowa End Perfect South Carolina Season In Final Four

Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview Amid ‘Security Issues,' Says Piers Morgan

Chocolate Factory Worker Survived Deadly Explosion After Falling Into Chocolate Vat

While Leaving Hospital, Pope Francis Has Emotional Exchange With Newly-Bereaved Parents

This Under-The-Radar Wisconsin Race Has Big Implications For The State’s Future

Far-Right Influencer Convicted In 2016 Voter Suppression Scheme

How Republicans Are Using The Nashville Shooting To Further Their Anti-Trans Agenda

Former US Intel Director's Daughter Gets 35 Years For Murder

Drew Barrymore Falls To The Floor Over John Legend's Quirky 'All Of Me' Remix

Trump Faces At Least 1 Felony Charge In Manhattan Case: Report

U.S. Newselon muskteslaNational Labor Relations Board

Elon Musk Loses Appeals Court Ruling On 2018 Union-Busting Tweet

A three-judge panel upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board against the Tesla chief executive.
AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers’ organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

Also upheld was the board’s order that Tesla reinstate and provide back pay to an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity.

Musk tweeted on May 20, 2018: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

The ruling said that “because stock options are part of Tesla’s employees’ compensation, and nothing in the tweet suggested that Tesla would be forced to end stock options or that the UAW would be the cause of giving up stock options, substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”

The UAW, and Richard Ortiz, the worker whose reinstatement was ordered, praised the ruling. “I look forward to returning to work at Tesla and working with my co-workers to finish the job of forming a Union,” Ortiz said in a UAW email.

“This a great victory for workers who have the courage to stand up and organize in a system that is currently stacked heavily in favor of employers like Tesla who have no qualms about violating the law,” said UAW Region 6 Director Mike Miller.

Tesla had not responded to emailed requests for comment Friday afternoon.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community