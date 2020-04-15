17 No-Bake Desserts For Everyone Who's Too Exhausted To Bake

If you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, you probably miss some creature comforts from days of yore ― like being able to make a quick run to the grocery store or bakery to satisfy a sweets craving.
If you’ve got a hankering for dessert but can’t be bothered to bake ― maybe you’re working from home, or you’re suddenly a home-school teacher, or both ― these no-bake recipes are just the quick fix you need.
Think chocolate peanut butter bars, no-bake tiramisu, a refrigerator cheesecake and so much more. Go socially distance yourself from your oven, because you don’t need it for these recipes.
1
Chocolate-Covered Brown Butter Krispie Treats
Half Baked Harvest
2
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Sally's Baking Addiction
3
No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter And Oatmeal Cookies
Brown Eyed Baker
4
No-Bake S'mores Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
5
No-Bake Chubby Hubby Bars
Brown Eyed Baker
6
No-Bake Cheesecake
I Am Baker
7
Easy No-Bake Tiramisu
Averie Cooks
8
No-Bake Triple Decker Peanut Butter S'mores Bars
Half Baked Harvest
9
No-Bake Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cereal Bars
Averie Cooks
10
No-Bake Chewy Coconut Granola Bars
Sally's Baking Addiction
11
Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Bars
Averie Cooks
12
No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Sprinkle Some Sugar
13
Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan and Gluten-Free)
Hummingbird High
14
No-Bake Heavenly Oreo Dessert
Brown Eyed Baker
15
No-Bake Triple Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chewy Cereal Bars
Averie Cooks
16
Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Half Baked Harvest
17
No-Bake Creme Brulée
Completely Delicious