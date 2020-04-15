Food & Drink

17 No-Bake Desserts For Everyone Who's Too Exhausted To Bake

Get your fix for cookies, cakes, cheesecakes, bars and more while you're sheltering in place — no oven required.

If you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, you probably miss some creature comforts from days of yore ― like being able to make a quick run to the grocery store or bakery to satisfy a sweets craving.

If you’ve got a hankering for dessert but can’t be bothered to bake ― maybe you’re working from home, or you’re suddenly a home-school teacher, or both ― these no-bake recipes are just the quick fix you need.

Think chocolate peanut butter bars, no-bake tiramisu, a refrigerator cheesecake and so much more. Go socially distance yourself from your oven, because you don’t need it for these recipes.

1
Chocolate-Covered Brown Butter Krispie Treats
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Chocolate-Covered Brown Butter Krispie Treats recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
3
No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter And Oatmeal Cookies
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter And Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
4
No-Bake S'mores Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the No-Bake S'mores Cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
5
No-Bake Chubby Hubby Bars
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the No-Bake Chubby Hubby Bars recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
6
No-Bake Cheesecake
I Am Baker
Get the No-Bake Cheesecake recipe from I Am Baker
7
Easy No-Bake Tiramisu
Averie Cooks
Get the Easy No-Bake Tiramisu recipe from Averie Cooks
8
No-Bake Triple Decker Peanut Butter S'mores Bars
Half Baked Harvest
Get the No-Bake Triple Decker Peanut Butter S'mores Bars recipe from Half Baked Harvest
9
No-Bake Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cereal Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the No-Bake Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cereal Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
10
No-Bake Chewy Coconut Granola Bars
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the No-Bake Chewy Coconut Granola Bars recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
11
Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
12
No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Sprinkle Some Sugar
Get the No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Cookies recipe from Sprinkle Some Sugar
13
Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan and Gluten-Free)
Hummingbird High
Get the Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies recipe from Hummingbird High
14
No-Bake Heavenly Oreo Dessert
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the No-Bake Heavenly Oreo Dessert recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
15
No-Bake Triple Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chewy Cereal Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the No-Bake Triple Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chewy Cereal Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
16
Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Bars from Half Baked Harvest
17
No-Bake Creme Brulée
Completely Delicious
Get the No-Bake Creme Brulée recipe from Completely Delicious
