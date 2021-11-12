Shopping

Cozy Up With The Ultimate "No Bones Day" Loungewear

From sweatpants to soft knit tops and silky loungewear sets, here are the coziest pajamas and athleisure wear around, no matter your style.

If you or someone in your household is on TikTok, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Noodle the Pug. This adorable chap has made a name for himself thanks to hilariously adorable TikToks that chronicle whether 13-year-old Noodle is having a Bones Day or a No Bones Day. This involves his parent, Jonathan Graziano, propping the little dude up post-nap — if he collapses back onto his bed it’s a No Bones Day, if he holds himself upright, it’s a Bones Day. No Bones Days equal restful, gentle self-care days, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite loungewear to cozy up in during our next No Bones Day.

@jongraz

your Thursday reading 🔮🦴🔮 #bones #nobones #noodletok #kindness #fortune

♬ original sound - Jonathan

The beauty of a No Bones Day is that it’s all about prioritizing mental and physical health. If there’s something that sweet Noodle has taught his devoted fans, it’s that you may actually be more productive when you take the time to listen to your inner voice and make space to honor your needs.

We’ll take any excuse to roll around in the comfiest, softest, warmest loungewear we can find. That includes pajamas, athleisure wear, sweatsuits, silky lounge sets, and more. Noodle would definitely approve of all these adorable loungewear options — whether they’re for napping, running errands, reading a book, doing some light exercise, or simply cooking your favorite meal.

1
A tie-dye crewneck
Target
This All In Motion sweatshirt from Target has the perfect, laid-back feel for a No Bones Day. It has chill drop shoulders, thumbhole cuffs and side slit pockets that are perfect for keys, a small book of poetry or snacks.

Get it from Target for $24.
2
A gender-neutral sweat set
Old Navy
Cuddle up in Old Navy's gender-neutral sweatpants. They're easy to throw on for an evening at home, but cute enough to run errands in. Grab the matching sweatshirt here.

Get it from Old Navy for $25.
3
A colorblock sweatshirt
Shopbop
It doesn't get much better than the New Balance x Staud collabs, and this sweatshirt is proof of that. It's a cozy, mid-weight fleece hoodie with a front pouch and a fun ribbed trim. Grab the matching sweats here.

Get it from Shopbop for $120.
4
A cropped sweatshirt set
Amazon
Throw on these easy Zesica sweats to lay around the house, run errands or hit a workout. They're chic, versatile and come in a large range of colors and sizes.

Get it from Amazon for $40.99.
5
A velvety set
Old Navy
Old Navy's luxe velvet pajama set is the perfect chill-out ensemble. It's soft, cozy and available in three different colors. You'll feel absolutely fabulous in this little velvet number.

Get it from Old Navy for $39.99.
6
A luxurious pair of cashmere socks
Alo
Treat your tootsies to some serious comfort with Alo's cashmere Jet Set socks. They're unbelievably soft and warm, while still being breathable.

Get them from Alo for $28.
7
A nursing-friendly sleep dress
Storq
Storq's Sleep Etc. nursing dress was thoughtfully designed to keep new and expecting parents as comfortable as possible. It's soft, cozy and cute enough to wear out of the house if necessary.

Get it from Storq for $78.
8
An ultra-soft cropped bra top
Alo Yoga
It doesn't get much more luxe than Alo's velour glimmer scoop neck bra. It has a subtle shimmer that adds a hint of casual glam. This cutie looks good on everybody.

Get it from Alo for $46.
9
A delicious sweat set
Richer Poorer
These recycled fleece classic sweatpants from Richer Poorer have a comfy, timeless fit with deep pockets and lots of room for layering. The soft fabric, excellent fit and great colors and patterns are worth the investment. Get the sweatshirt here.

Get it from Richer Poorer for $76.
10
A festive pajama set
Old Navy
it doesn't get more classic than Old Navy's classic printed flannel pajama set. It'll keep you warm and cozy and comes in a bunch of cute patterns, from traditional plaids to holiday-inspired looks.

Get it from Old Navy for $39.99.
11
A comfy ribbed sports bra
Shopbop
This Sweaty Betty balance seamless longline bra couldn't be comfier. It has light compression, a chic ribbed design and enough coverage that you can feel comfortable lounging around the house or heading out.

Get it from Shopbop for $44.
12
A two-piece tie-dye set
Amazon
Prettygarden's pajama set comes in various different patterns and shades, so you can find the one that best fits your lounging style.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
13
A pair of spotted leggings
Shopbop
These leopard print Varley leggings are designed for everything from lounging around the house to hitting a serious workout. They're light, comfy and have the perfect amount of stretch.

Get it from Shopbop for $98.
14
A pair of fleece joggers
Shopbop
How sweet are these Donni fleece joggers? The button detail is super cute, and the lightweight, plush, fabric keeps you warm without overheating.

Get it at Shopbop for $164.
15
A half-zip windbreaker
Shopbop
The Girlfriend Collective's Hummingbird half-zip windbreaker is super lightweight and has a hidden hoodie that you can pull out during inclement weather. Great for chilling around the house or running errands, it is super-resilient, sporty and stylish.

Get it from Shopbop for $98.
16
A satin pajama pant that's cute enough to wear outdoors
Banana Republic Factory
There's nothing better than pajama pants that are sophisticated enough to wear out and about. These pajamas from Banana Republic Factory have a satin-like fabric with a bit of a sheen that gives it a pulled-together look. Get the matching top here.

Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $24.99.
17
A soft long-sleeved set
Amazon
Ekouaer's lightweight, stretchy and incredibly soft pajamas are perfect for the holidays when you're puttering around the house with in-laws.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
18
A pair of cropped joggers
Lululemon
These lightweight sweat-wicking joggers from Lululemon are made with the brand's trademark ultra-soft fabric, and couldn't be cuter.

Get it from Lululemon for $108.
19
A waffle knit top
Madewell
Madewell's knit button-front pajama top is made of wildly soft waffle knit fabric and has a flattering, cozy boxy aesthetic. Snag the matching sweatpants and you're ready to go.

Get it from Madewell for $23.50.
20
A cozy, oversized romper
Lunya
How cute is the Restore thermal long sleeve romper from Lunya? It's versatile, works for multiple seasons and couldn't be comfier. It's made of ultra-soft Pima cotton and even has pockets.

Get it from Lunya for $168.
21
A chic, silky set
Nap
Nap's puff-sleeve top looks lovely with the puff matching pants. It looks high-end thanks to the silky cupro rayon fabrics, with a loose cut and relaxed feel.

Get it from Nap for $88.
