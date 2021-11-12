Richer Poorer, Storq, Old Navy From left to right: Richer Poorer, Storq, Old Navy.

If you or someone in your household is on TikTok, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Noodle the Pug. This adorable chap has made a name for himself thanks to hilariously adorable TikToks that chronicle whether 13-year-old Noodle is having a Bones Day or a No Bones Day. This involves his parent, Jonathan Graziano, propping the little dude up post-nap — if he collapses back onto his bed it’s a No Bones Day, if he holds himself upright, it’s a Bones Day. No Bones Days equal restful, gentle self-care days, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite loungewear to cozy up in during our next No Bones Day.

The beauty of a No Bones Day is that it’s all about prioritizing mental and physical health. If there’s something that sweet Noodle has taught his devoted fans, it’s that you may actually be more productive when you take the time to listen to your inner voice and make space to honor your needs.

We’ll take any excuse to roll around in the comfiest, softest, warmest loungewear we can find. That includes pajamas, athleisure wear, sweatsuits, silky lounge sets, and more. Noodle would definitely approve of all these adorable loungewear options — whether they’re for napping, running errands, reading a book, doing some light exercise, or simply cooking your favorite meal.