19 No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without A Machine

Making ice cream at home is easy if you have an ice cream maker ― but it can be just as easy if you don’t.

Ice cream machines are surely magical, but they also have their downsides ― they can cost hundreds of dollars, and their canisters take up valuable space in your freezer while they’re chilling in advance of churning.

Your other resort is buying ice cream from the grocery store, but it’s often laden with hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and frankly, it doesn’t always taste as good as the imaginative flavors you can create yourself.