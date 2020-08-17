Food & Drink

Quick And Easy No-Cook Dinner Recipes For Summer

Salads, noodles, spring rolls and more meal ideas that don't require an oven or stove.

No matter where you live in the United States, your weather is likely some degree of hot right now, whether it’s just a gentle melt or a face-blasting scorch. Either way, you probably don’t want to spend any time in the kitchen, much less stand over a stove or in front of an oven.

For these days, we’ve got 10 no-cook dinner recipes that require absolutely no heat. They’re made with fresh ingredients and zippy flavors, and they require very little effort ― if you can give a quick chop and open a can, you’re nearly at the finish line.

Check out the best no-cook recipes from some of our favorite cooks on the internet, from protein-packed salads (thanks, canned chickpeas) to crunchy spring rolls, cold noodle salads and more.

1
Shirataki Noodles with Paleo 'Peanut' Sauce
I Heart Umami
Shirataki noodles come precooked, so there's no need to boil water.

Shirataki Noodles with Paleo "Peanut" Sauce from I Heart Umami
2
No-Cook Cold Sesame Rice Noodle Salad
Anna Hampton
No-Cook Cold Sesame Rice Noodle Salad from Anna Hampton/HuffPost Food
3
Tuscan Tuna White Bean Salad
Foodie Crush
Tuscan Tuna White Bean Salad from Foodie Crush
4
Greek Chickpea Salad
Foodie Crush
Greek Chickpea Salad from Foodie Crush
5
Vegan Collard Green Burritos
Minimalist Baker
These are made with raw vegan walnut taco "meat."

Vegan Collard Green Burritos from Minimalist Baker
6
Corn, Tomato and Avocado Chickpea Salad
TK
Corn, Tomato and Avocado Chickpea Salad from Half Baked Harvest
7
Collard Green Spring Rolls + Sunflower Butter Dipping Sauce
Minimalist Baker
Collard Green Spring Rolls + Sunflower Butter Dipping Sauce from Minimalist Baker
8
Five-Minute Green Salad with No-Mix Tahini Dressing
Minimalist Baker
Five-Minute Green Salad with No-Mix Tahini Dressing from Minimalist Baker
9
Rainbow 'Raw-maine' Taco Boats
Minimalist Baker
Rainbow “Raw-maine” Taco Boats from Minimalist Baker
10
Fresh Spring Rolls with Peanut Ginger Sauce
Jessica In The Kitchen
One of the fillings in this recipe is cooked vermicelli noodles, but you can either skip them or use leftovers that have already been cooked.

Fresh Spring Rolls with Peanut Ginger Sauce from Jessica In The Kitchen
