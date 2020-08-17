No matter where you live in the United States, your weather is likely some degree of hot right now, whether it’s just a gentle melt or a face-blasting scorch. Either way, you probably don’t want to spend any time in the kitchen, much less stand over a stove or in front of an oven.

For these days, we’ve got 10 no-cook dinner recipes that require absolutely no heat. They’re made with fresh ingredients and zippy flavors, and they require very little effort ― if you can give a quick chop and open a can, you’re nearly at the finish line.