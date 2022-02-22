Sometimes life gets to be too much, effectively transforming those little household tasks and daily inconveniences into something that’s much too great for one person to handle.
This list of helpful household appliances, genius organizational tools and products that do all the cleaning for you can help relieve the burden for those days (weeks, months or years) when you just absolutely can’t.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An interactive dancing cat toy to get your cat some exercise without you needing to do it as well
2
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets so you don't have to think about cleaning that, too
3
A pack of Downy fabric spray to get rid of wrinkles with a few spritzes
4
A bleach-free "spray and forget" shower cleaner so you don't have to scrub your shower, ever
5
A set of suspender-like bedsheet fasteners to avoid readjusting your bedding every morning
6
A versatile chop, slice and dice unit to make food prep much easier
7
A gel cleaning stamp to help keep your toilet bowl clean with every flush
8
An affordable teeth-whitening pen that's easier than traditional whitening strips
9
A pair of faucet extenders so your little one can gain a little independence without your help
10
A concentrated spray for a quick and easy way to reduce allergens in your home
11
A lemon-scented cleaning gel for an easy way to clean keyboards and hard-to-reach areas in your car
12
A seven-day pill organizer with a.m. and p.m. compartments that'll help you stay on track
13
Budget-friendly period underwear to make handling Aunt Flo as simple as putting on your underwear
14
An absorbent faucet drip catcher to avoid mopping up each time you use the sink
15
A rechargeable hair trimmer to get smooth legs without the effort of regular shaving
16
A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches to de-stink your sink in seconds
17
A Dash rapid egg cooker to make morning egg prep hassle-free
18
A set of hoodie hangers because everything about a cozy sweatshirt is great except for how much of a pain they are to store
19
A pack of acne patches that can help annoying pimples heal quicker
20
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes that help your plant thrive without extra effort
21
An elevated pet food bowl to make cleaning up after messy eaters more manageable
22
An all-in-one pancake batter dispenser and mixer to keep dirty dishes at a minimum
23
A pop-up silicone drain protector to catch hair and prevent clogs that you have to deal with later
24
A lightweight cordless vacuum that makes vacuuming much, much easier
25
A jet spray robot mop to keep floors regularly clean without you having to do anything
26
A set of Instant Pot cheat sheet magnets so cooking times and instructions are right in sight
27
A handy bag holder to reduce the number of trips to the car and back
28
A set of reusable nonstick oven liners to catch any messes or spills
29
A hair-removing glove to give your pet some love while also reducing shedding
30
A mesh car cache to keep essentials at arm's reach instead of the floor