Helpful And Effortless Products Great For When Life Gets Overwhelming

Shower cleaners that require no scrubbing, wrinkle releasing sprays and robot vacuums that clean your floor so you don't have to.
Danielle Healy
Keep your shower walls scum-free with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wet-Forget-Application-Scrubbing-Bleach-Free/dp/B01ENDOJ0G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="no-scrub shower cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6205900be4b03230246848c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wet-Forget-Application-Scrubbing-Bleach-Free/dp/B01ENDOJ0G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">no-scrub shower cleaner</a>, prep meals in half the time with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mueller-Austria-Chopper-Vegetable-Container/dp/B08N9Q24M9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="10-in-1 vegetable slicer " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6205900be4b03230246848c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mueller-Austria-Chopper-Vegetable-Container/dp/B08N9Q24M9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">10-in-1 vegetable slicer </a>and have perfectly cooked eggs in the style of your choice with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Rapid-Egg-Cooker-Scrambled/dp/B09CQF4SWV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rapid countertop egg cooker." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6205900be4b03230246848c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Rapid-Egg-Cooker-Scrambled/dp/B09CQF4SWV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205900be4b03230246848c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">rapid countertop egg cooker.</a>
Amazon
Keep your shower walls scum-free with this no-scrub shower cleaner, prep meals in half the time with this 10-in-1 vegetable slicer and have perfectly cooked eggs in the style of your choice with this rapid countertop egg cooker.

Sometimes life gets to be too much, effectively transforming those little household tasks and daily inconveniences into something that’s much too great for one person to handle.

This list of helpful household appliances, genius organizational tools and products that do all the cleaning for you can help relieve the burden for those days (weeks, months or years) when you just absolutely can’t.

1
amazon.com
An interactive dancing cat toy to get your cat some exercise without you needing to do it as well
Promising review: "This toy is a favorite of my cats! It is great quality that withstands her claws and teeth attacking it every time we play. It’s a low effort toy for owners and a blast for the cats! And the price cannot be beat." — Taylor Hurst

Get it from Amazon for $2.21.
2
amazon.com
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets so you don't have to think about cleaning that, too
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." — cheapchicshopper

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.98.
3
amazon.com
A pack of Downy fabric spray to get rid of wrinkles with a few spritzes
Promising review: "I hate wrinkles and am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer." — Danielle Healy, Buzzfeed

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.94.
4
Amazon
A bleach-free "spray and forget" shower cleaner so you don't have to scrub your shower, ever
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no-scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." — KZ

Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
5
amazon.com
A set of suspender-like bedsheet fasteners to avoid readjusting your bedding every morning
Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." — Jayne Voyt

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.95.
6
amazon.com
A versatile chop, slice and dice unit to make food prep much easier
This comes with three interchangeable chopping blades, three grater blades and two slicer blades. It also comes with containers to house the blades, a cleaning fork and a safety holder.

Promising review: "Works great! Easy to use! Love how the bottom of the container has non-skid at the corners and in the middle. It also comes with containers to hold the blades in! Comes with a scrapper and a tool to hold whatever you need to slice. Easy to switch out as well! Best purchase that I made from trying out different products that are similar!" — Christina M.

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
7
youtube.com
A gel cleaning stamp to help keep your toilet bowl clean with every flush
Promising review: "I love this product! Lasts for weeks and is easy to use! I read the directions and followed them exactly. I dried the toilet area where I wanted to place the stamp down so that way it didn’t slip and stuck to the toilet properly... I also pressed down firmly when I applied the gel stamp. I noticed the toilet bowl looked like it’s been staying cleaner. I like the smell, keeps the bathroom smelling nice. And I will be buying this product again!" — Brandi M. Zepeda-Sherman

Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.37.
8
amazon.com
An affordable teeth-whitening pen that's easier than traditional whitening strips
Promising review: "I love this! It’s very easy to use and works quickly! I drink coffee every morning and always worry that my teeth aren’t as white as they should be. I had a job interview one day and worried about my teeth being yellow. Right before the interview, I pulled this out of my purse, quickly brushed it in my teeth, and left it on while I drove to my interview. I rinsed my mouth and I was amazed at the results! My teeth were nice and white... that quickly! I felt much more confident during my interview! Thank you!" — S. Wiatrek

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
9
Amazon
A pair of faucet extenders so your little one can gain a little independence without your help
Promising review: "Does your little one thrash about on the bathroom floor like a cat in a tub when you try to assist with washing their hands? Fear no more! A vie for hygiene-related independence can be satiated with this simple, travel-friendly device. Wash ya own hands, without Mommy or Daddy's help, just like the character in your favorite potty book!" — Rissa

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
10
amazon.com
A concentrated spray for a quick and easy way to reduce allergens in your home
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.

Promising review: "I am honestly and simply amazed by this product. It lived up to all it promoted. The true test was a long visit from my daughter who is highly allergic to my cat. Typically the visits are cut short due to constant sneezing or drowsiness from allergy medication. I’m sooo pleased to say she spent hours at my house Christmas Eve and never sneezed once. I spray often and especially before her arrival. Works like a charm!" — Di

Get it from Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store on Amazon for $19.99.
11
amazon.com
A lemon-scented cleaning gel for an easy way to clean keyboards and hard-to-reach areas in your car
Promising review: "I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." — Kimberly

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
12
amazon.com
A seven-day pill organizer with a.m. and p.m. compartments that'll help you stay on track
Promising review: "I am so thrilled that I found this. All of the ones sold in the stores don’t stay closed. This pill organizer has plenty of room in each compartment and it's very sturdy. I'm more than happy with the pill organizer." — Jaqui

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Budget-friendly period underwear to make handling Aunt Flo as simple as putting on your underwear
This affordable pair has the absorption capacity of two tampons, so you can go about your day (or night) without fretting about unexpected leaks. Some reviewers recommend sizing up with these period underwear, available in sizes XXS–6X.

Promising review: "These are amazing and they fit so good! I've worn them on my heaviest days and no leaks whatsoever. Super convenient for those of us that wear pads because you jump out of the shower and put a pair on and you're done! No sitting on the toilet to put a bulky pad in your underwear. I bought three pairs and will definitely buy more so I don't have to wait for them to air dry to re-use! Washing is easy, just rinse out and throw in washer on cold water and hang to dry! I love these! Life-changing!!!!!" — Lauryn

Get it from Amazon for $14.90+.
14
Hustle Sew Shop/Etsy
An absorbent faucet drip catcher to avoid mopping up each time you use the sink
Hustle Sew Shop is a Saint Helens, Oregon-based Etsy shop with lots of fun and functional handmade goods like face masks, bags and stasher scrunchies! The splash catchers come in four sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina

Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+.
15
amazon.com
A rechargeable hair trimmer to get smooth legs without the effort of regular shaving
Promising review: "I love, love, love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have course hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. This unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
16
Amazon
A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches to de-stink your sink in seconds
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans, too, and looks fun. IDK. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — Sylvie Yah

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
17
amazon.com
A Dash rapid egg cooker to make morning egg prep hassle-free
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray and a handy little recipe book to get perfect eggs every time. It's also available in eight colors.

Promising review: "Where has this gadget been all my life?! I love to cook but I always find boiling water for eggs to be annoying. It's very easy to use and the eggs come out perfect! You just pick how you want to make your eggs, fill the cup with water to the appropriate line, pierce the egg, cover it and turn on. All in all, it's a great product and I’m happy with this purchase." — Death2Barbie

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
18
VenalliBuilds/Etsy
A set of hoodie hangers because everything about a cozy sweatshirt is great except for how much of a pain they are to store
VenalliBuilds is an Overland Park, Kansas-based Etsy shop with a tight assortment of clever tools to solve your random problems.

Promising review: "These hooks are awesome! Great product to organize hoodies and love that they actually stay on the hook without sliding off. The seller was quick to respond to a question I had and I received the hooks just a few days after placing the order." — fpardo8229

 Get a five-pack from VenalliBuilds on Etsy for $20.
19
amazon.com
A pack of acne patches that can help annoying pimples heal quicker
Promising review: "I ordered these on a whim after a long day of isolation and internet browsing and because I have a terrible habit of picking at spots on my face and making them into something much much worse. These magical spots are life changing!!! Put them on before bed (or before work) on clean skin and FORGET about them. You don't notice they're there unless you go to pick at something and then YOU STOP!! Leave them in place for at least six hours and then peel them off. They come off easily (but not so easy that they come off while sleeping) and the amount of 'bleck' they suck out is amazing!!! So a spot that was going to erupt into Mount Vesuvius ends up being NOTHING!!!! I've purchased six packages and will keep buying them. An amazing value!" — Jennifer Nothdurft

Get a 40-pack from Amazon for $6.95 or an eight-pack of large patches for $7.49.
20
amazon.com
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes that help your plant thrive without extra effort
Promising review: "My mother has always used the Miracle-Gro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!" — BlueFug8

Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $2.79.
21
amazon.com
An elevated pet food bowl to make cleaning up after messy eaters more manageable
Promising review: "My two cats always had a habit of playing with their water bowls and spilling water everywhere. I hated cleaning it up constantly. I was looking for a solution when I came across the Neater Feeder and thought it was a great idea. It is small but it's the perfect size for both my cats. Not only did this product look super nice when I set it up it actually worked!! All of the water got trapped on the bottom and the food was trapped on the top as well. Made clean up so much easier. I am so happy with this product and highly recommend." — Kelli Palen

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+.
22
amazon.com
An all-in-one pancake batter dispenser and mixer to keep dirty dishes at a minimum
Promising review: "I was a little hesitant to buy this as an addition to my camping supplies. I thought who really needs a pancake batter mixer? How hard is it to mix up some batter in a bowl and ladle it? After using this, I was extremely happy I spent the money and purchased it. It makes mixing the batter super easy and the control it offers when pouring the batter is exceptional. Get one!" — Monkey's Mom

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
23
amazon.com
A pop-up silicone drain protector to catch hair and prevent clogs that you have to deal with later
Promising review: "It has been a dilemma for me for many years to find a way to keep hair from going into the tub drain. I've even tried an upside-down plastic container. Well, problem solved. Where have you been all my life? Gosh, I looked in stores and have never seen this product before. I searched Google years ago and didn't find anything either. Sure it doesn't trap 100% of the hair, because the silicone is soft and there is a very fine gap that one or two strands of the hair fall through, but heck, I'll take that." — Lucy

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
24
amazon.com
A lightweight cordless vacuum that makes vacuuming much, much easier
This versatile vacuum has three suction modes, an LED headlight, an additional slim brush cleaning head and an easy-to-install wall mount for easy storage that works with the charging adaptor. It can also be turned into a handheld vacuum.

Promising review: "This vacuum was such a great purchase. It's super lightweight and easy to move around. I love that it can be mounted on the wall for charging. It's nice and slim and fits perfectly on my kitchen wall without being in the way. It's so convenient to pull it off the wall and quickly clean up any little spills without having to get the big vacuum out. It has great suction. It easily picked up dog hair, flour, and pretty much everything else I tried. The no-bag canister is also very convenient and cost-saving. Probably my favorite thing is how maneuverable it is. The vacuum head swivels and gets under cabinets and chairs very easily. I'm very happy with this purchase." — Heather Reilly

Get it from Amazon for $149.99+.
25
amazon.com
A jet spray robot mop to keep floors regularly clean without you having to do anything
This mop can handle all sorts of hard surface cleaning and comes with two of each type of cleaning pad: wet, damp and dry.

Promising review: "I don't normally fall in love with an object so quickly (or any objects for that matter), but Mr. Cleanie (aka my iRobot Braava) is the best thing I've ever bought. He is like having a new pet that cleans up. We have vinyl wood floors and he glides over them, goes around table legs, goes underneath beds, couches and dressers. Best thing I've done for helping me around the house in the longest time. I wish I hadn't waited so long." — Kim Demore

Get it from Amazon for $169.99.
26
amazon.com
A set of Instant Pot cheat sheet magnets so cooking times and instructions are right in sight
Promising review: "Product is easy to use and has lots of meats, vegetables, beans and rice cooking times listed. I love the fact that the listing also shows whether there should be a natural release or steam release." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
27
amazon.com
A handy bag holder to reduce the number of trips to the car and back
Click & Carry is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small business founded by Kim Meckwood as a way to solve her own struggles lugging shopping bags around. Since then, the Click & Carry has been utilized to carry everything from paint cans to sports equipment.

Promising review: "I heard about this product from a friend and had been meaning to check it out. My only regret about this purchase is not getting it earlier! I used to dread going to the grocery store due to the hassle of struggling with all my bags and the multiple trips to and from the car. Now those days are a thing of the past because of this ESSENTIAL product. After realizing my newfound love of this product, I did some research and found all sorts of other uses for it such as using it to secure my purse to my shopping cart and hooking my dog leashes together to walk both dogs at the same time. I love this product and love gifting it to others as well!" — Lisa Gilroy

Get it from Click & Carry on Amazon for $12.99.
28
Amazon
A set of reusable nonstick oven liners to catch any messes or spills
These BPA-free liners are sized for a standard oven, but are easy to cut to size for nonstandard models.

Promising review: "These liners were recommended by a friend and I was happy to find them on Amazon. The material is heavy-duty and thick. They are easy to wipe and dishwasher-safe as well.The design is great to catch any overspills or pieces of food that may drop on the oven bottom. They lay nicely on the bottom of my standard size oven. These are something definitely needed to make cooking and baking easier. The price for a three-pack is well worth what is received. Nice, clear instructions were enclosed. Great company. Definitely recommend!" — Mesh

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
29
AnaMaria Glavan/BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove to give your pet some love while also reducing shedding
Promising review: "This glove is perfect for our one kitty who hates to be brushed. Our family recently added kitty number three, a big beautiful long-haired Maine Coon who despises being brushed or bathed. It was such a struggle as fine cat hair started taking over our life. Honestly, I did not think this grooming glove would work, but let me just say it is wonderful. Our kitty Nicki just loves the feeling it gives him, and we love the astounding amount of kitty hair that is now in the glove and not on every surface in our home. Thank you, wonderful seller. We LOVE this glove." — Colleen5991

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+.
30
Amazon
A mesh car cache to keep essentials at arm's reach instead of the floor
Promising review: "I just received this item today and spent two minutes putting it in my car. I already love it! The mesh quality was also much nicer than I expected. I have a passenger most of the time and was trying to put my purse on the console in a Prius. It was always falling off or my passenger held it. This product holds it securely just behind the console and I am still able to use the console. I believe this product would hold any size purse. All you have to do is loosen the straps to make the pouch bigger/looser. Where has this been all my life?! I'm sure you need one too!" — Kaylee in FL

Get it from Amazon for $13.59.
