What's Hot

Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Censured For Spewing 2020 Election Falsehoods

Chris Hayes Unearths Tucker Carlson's 'Villain Origin Story' In Old Video

Anti-LGBTQ Republican Leaves Hearts, Compliments Under Man's Suggestive Photos

Stephen Colbert Delivers Brutally Accurate Summary Of Fox News In Just 12 Words

Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams Resigns Following Racially Insensitive Comments

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Bucket List’ Wish Is Trump’s Biggest Nightmare

'Hell Of A Flex': F. Murray Abraham Stuns Stephen Colbert With Oscar Statue Secret

Jake Paul Makes Nastiest Excuse For Losing Fight To Tommy Fury

Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It's Unbelievable

The Senate Committee That Will Grill Norfolk Southern’s CEO Is Awash In The Company’s Cash

Bill To Ban Child Marriage In West Virginia Defeated By Republicans

I Was Addicted To Pills And Alcohol. When I Sought Help, I Was Shocked By What I *Didn't* Find.

EntertainmentJennifer Lawrencematthew broderick summer movies

In 'No Hard Feelings' Trailer, Jennifer Lawrence Tries To Date A Nerd's 'Brains Out'

The Oscar winner is tasked with bringing a college-bound doofus out of his shell in a career shift.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence is just plain hungry as a down-and-out woman who answers an ad to seduce a Princeton-bound nerd in a trailer for “No Hard Feelings.” (Watch the video below.)

Fans on YouTube, where the preview dropped on Thursday, appeared pleased with the Oscar winner’s career change of pace.

“This fully had me laughing,” one wrote. “Perfect movie for Jennifer to showcase her comedic side,” another gushed.

The broad sex comedy shows Lawrence’s character dishing out double entendres like “Mind if I touch your wiener?” to the lad, who’s holding a dachshund.

She tries to show him the ways of the world with goofy results while he appears to win her over as a lovable dweeb.

One of the surprise moments features a barely recognizable Matthew Broderick, who plays the boy’s father, urging Lawrence’s character to “date him, date him hard.”

“I’ll date his brains out,” she quips.

The movie is due out in June.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community