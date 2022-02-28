Shopping

How To Curl Your Hair Without Heat Using This TikTok-Famous Tool

This hair-hack styling ribbon can give you curls so good, you will want to say goodbye to your curling iron forever.

Get long-lasting and bouncy curls even while you sleep with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heatless-Curlers-Curling-Headband-Overnight/dp/B09GF6PBGX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6216c302e4b0afc668ba7626,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="damage-free curling band." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6216c302e4b0afc668ba7626" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Heatless-Curlers-Curling-Headband-Overnight/dp/B09GF6PBGX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6216c302e4b0afc668ba7626,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">damage-free curling band.</a>
In episode three of the most recent season of “Euphoria,” we saw a montage of Cassie getting up at 4 in the morning for school each day to conduct a laborious beauty routine. Her affections for Nate had been rebuffed, and her only way to cope was to exfoliate, primp and slather her body in lotions in hopes that he would notice her. In one scene in particular, her hair is wrapped up and twisted in a satin blue headband that you may have also seen scrolling through TikTok.

This headband is actually a heatless curling tool that has become an internet-favorite method for getting long lasting, fluffy and bouncy curls without the damage of a curling iron and with a lot less effort.

It works when you wrap sections of your hair around the band, starting at the crown and working your way down either end of the rod ― the front section wrapping backwards and the section of hair behind the band, wrapping forward. As you move farther down the band, you can gather more hair, allowing each section of hair equal opportunity to shape around the cylinder.

Once you’ve wrapped all of your hair, you keep the sections in place using scrunchies to avoid any kinks or weird straight ends that you can sometimes get with curling irons. Many people do this with hair that is still damp, but you can also do this on dry hair for a less tight and softer-looking curl.

One benefit to this curling tool is that it’s made out of a super soft rubber that holds a consistent shape for the curls to form over, ultimately helping to create that rounded curling iron-looking ringlet. It’s also soft enough for you to sleep in, which means you can twist your hair the night before and wake up with perfectly curled locks without ever having to fire up a heating tool. Additionally, the fact that the rod is covered in satin means less chance of frizz or strand breakage.

Even if you have extremely long hair, this can work due to the cascading wrapping nature of this tool. Each section of hair has a chance to touch the silk rod, whereas this isn’t always the case with a curling iron, when the hair has a tendency to just wrap over more hair rather than the iron element.

Once you’ve worn this overnight or even for a few hours, you can just remove the scrunchies and rod to reveal some pretty impressive curls. If the curls are too tight, you can just brush them out with your fingers or a comb to tame the result.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

