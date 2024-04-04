No Labels Won't Run A Ticket In The 2024 Presidential Election

The group No Labels is planning to abandon its efforts to launch a third-party presidential ticket this year after multiple prospective candidates declined to jump into the race, according to The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press.
“No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down,” Nancy Jacobson, the group’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.
No Labels initially hoped to recruit a “unity” ticket to put forward as an alternative to the 2020 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in November. The group gave itself a March 2024 deadline to announce their selection, but candidate after candidate ― mostly Republicans ― turned them down.
Most recently, former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a fierce critic of Trump, said he wouldn’t join No Labels because a run would be unsuccessful and potentially help the presumptive GOP nominee by drawing votes away from Biden.
“While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward,” Christie said last week.
Others declining a bid with No Labels include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley (R), and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).