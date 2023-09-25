This Sci-Fi Horror Film Is The Top Movie On Hulu Right Now

“No One Will Save You” is currently the most popular movie on Hulu, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sci-fi horror film stars Kaitlyn Dever as a woman in mourning who must face off against alien invaders. What makes the movie unique is that it only contains a single line of dialogue in its 93-minute runtime.

“No One Will Save You” premiered in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Sept. 19 before its release as a Hulu original film on Sept. 22.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Max.

Based on Audrey Shulman’s popular blog and 2016 book, “Sitting in Bars with Cake” is a new romantic comedy-drama that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 8. The movie follows a shy baker whose best friend persuades her to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars in order to meet people and build her confidence.

Directed by Trish Sie, the charming movie features Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler and Ron Livingston.

“The Machine” is the top movie on Netflix right now, having joined the platform about four months after its theatrical release in May. Inspired by a 2016 stand-up routine from Bert Kreischer, the action comedy stars the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself.

Although the film received mostly negative reviews from critics and only made about half its budget at the box office, it’s clearly reaching new audiences in this new streaming phase.

The 1995 buddy comedy “Friday” is currently trending on Max. Ice Cube and Chris Tucker play friends in South Central Los Angeles who must settle a debt with a drug dealer before it’s too late.

Since its release, the film has developed a cult following and spawned two sequels. Other notable cast members include Nia Long, Regina King and Bernie Mac.

Pixar’s most recent movie, “Elemental,” was released on Disney+ on Sept. 13, along with the making-of documentary “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental.”

Released in theaters on June 16 after its Cannes Film Festival premiere, the animated film is set in a world inhabited by seemingly disparate elements of nature ― fire, water, earth and air ― who must learn to work together.