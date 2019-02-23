TLC's 'FanMail' Just Turned 20 And Fans Are Celebrating On Twitter

Fans of TLC are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the group’s Grammy-winning album “FanMail” by sharing favorite songs and lyrics from the project on Twitter.

The acclaimed R&B trio debuted their third studio album, “FanMail,” on Feb. 23, 1999. It won Best R&B Album at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, and its megahit-turned-anthem “No Scrubs” won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal that year.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes can be seen in an old video accepting the award for Best R&B Album in coordinated black-and-white ensembles at the 2000 Grammys.

Lopes died in a car accident in Honduras in 2002.

“FanMail” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained there for five nonconsecutive weeks, Billboard reported.

On Saturday, fans on Twitter celebrated the two-decades-old album for its other popular standouts including “Unpretty” and “Silly Ho.”

TLC: i ain't never been no silly ho



10 year old me:#fanmail pic.twitter.com/BM2SRK0nGA — bawbby. (@toddysire_) February 23, 2019

We're celebrating the 20th anniversary of @OfficialTLC's 'FanMail,' the group's Grammy-winning smash that gave us "No Scrubs," "Unpretty," and forever gave their fans something incredibly personal and special pic.twitter.com/MTAGCAMw3O — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 22, 2019

“This is the first original album I had and it was a gift from someone from Grace High School,” one Twitter user wrote. “Funny is I cannot remember who gave me the album. All the songs on this project are AMAZING!”

“‘Fanmail’ was bold and unafraid of any perspective or subject matter as long as it had [an] innovative groove and was authentic,” wrote another Twitter user. “Dallas Austin, Kandi, Tionne W. and TLC created the future.”