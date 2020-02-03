HuffPost Finds

We Found No-Tuck Men's Button-Down Shirts With A Short Hemline

These button-downs are specifically designed to be worn untucked and still look tailored.

These button-downs are specifically hemmed to fall right on the hips so they can be worn untucked and still look tailored, but aren&rsquo;t too short that they&rsquo;ll show skin when you move.
To tuck or not to tuck, that is the question.

If you’re debating over this men’s fashion dilemma, the answer might just be a shorter hemline.

Some men’s dress shirts are simply too long — especially on not-so-tall guys —and can look sloppy when worn untucked. Unfortunately, they can also sometimes look lumpy if you try tucking them into your trousers, too.

That’s where no-tuck shirts come in. These shorter button-downs for guys are specifically hemmed to fall right on the hips so they can be worn untucked and still look tailored. Still, they aren’t so short that they’ll show skin when you move, either.

Brands like UNTUCKit exclusively make dress shirts that are meant to be worn untucked, and plenty of other men’s fashion brands are making dress shirts with shorter hemlines. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.

We’ve rounded up a few men’s button-down shirts that are actually meant to be worn untucked below:

1
UNTUCKit Wrinkle-Free Castello Shirt
UNTUCKit
This no-tuck Wrinkle-Free Castello Shirt comes in sizes XS-3XL and multiple fits including slim, regular, tall, relaxed and more. It's machine washable and wrinkle-free. Find it for $99 at UNTUCKit.
2
J.Crew Classic Untucked Stretch Secret Wash Shirt
J.Crew
This J.Crew Classic Untucked Stretch Secret Wash Shirt shirt comes in sizes XS-XL and classic, tall, slim and untucked fits. It's machine washable and made with organic cotton. Find it for $60 at J.Crew.
3
Gap Stretch Poplin Shirt in Untucked Fit
Gap
This untucked fit Gap Stretch Poplin Shirt comes in sizes XS-3XL and regular and tall fits. It's machine washable and designed with a curved hemline. Find it for $50 at Gap.
4
Bonobos Brushed Button-Down Shirt
Bonobos
This Bonobos Brushed Button-Down Shirt shirt comes in sizes XS-2XL, tailored, slim and standard fits, and short, regular and long lengths. It's machine washable and made with 100% cotton. Find it for $88 at Bonobos.
5
UNTUCKit Wrinkle-Free Dolcetto Shirt
UNTUCKit
This no-tuck Wrinkle-Free Dolcetto Shirt comes in sizes XS-3XL and multiple fits including slim, regular, tall, relaxed and more. It's machine washable and wrinkle-free. Find it for $99 at UNTUCKit.
6
J.Crew Slim Untucked Stretch Chambray Shirt
J.Crew
This J.Crew Slim Untucked Stretch Chambray Shirt shirt comes in sizes XS-XL and classic, tall, slim and untucked fits. It's machine washable and made with organic cotton. Find it for $80 at J.Crew.
7
Gap Lived-In Stretch Oxford Shirt in Untucked Fit
Gap
This untucked fit Gap Lived-In Stretch Oxford Shirt comes in sizes XS-3XL and regular, tall fits. It's machine washable and designed with a patch pocket. Find it for $60 at Gap.
8
Bonobos Flannel Shirt
Bonobos
This Bonobos Flannel Shirt shirt comes in sizes XS-2XL, tailored, slim and standard fits, and short, regular and long lengths. It's machine washable and made with 100% cotton. Find it for $88 at Bonobos.
