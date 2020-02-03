HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These button-downs are specifically hemmed to fall right on the hips so they can be worn untucked and still look tailored, but aren’t too short that they’ll show skin when you move.

To tuck or not to tuck, that is the question.

If you’re debating over this men’s fashion dilemma, the answer might just be a shorter hemline.

Some men’s dress shirts are simply too long — especially on not-so-tall guys —and can look sloppy when worn untucked. Unfortunately, they can also sometimes look lumpy if you try tucking them into your trousers, too.

That’s where no-tuck shirts come in. These shorter button-downs for guys are specifically hemmed to fall right on the hips so they can be worn untucked and still look tailored. Still, they aren’t so short that they’ll show skin when you move, either.

Brands like UNTUCKit exclusively make dress shirts that are meant to be worn untucked, and plenty of other men’s fashion brands are making dress shirts with shorter hemlines. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites.

