HuffPost You're not having a flashback. Flare jeans are having a moment.

While we’ve noticed a lot of new trends for fall 2019 fashion — 20 of them in total, according to our fall fashion guide — the one common thread among them is that they aren’t actually that new. Many of the season’s top trends build on older styles that are making a comeback, just as Dr. Martens, which made their debut almost 60 years ago, resurfaced as one of the “it shoes” for fall and how the classic denim jacket has undergone countless redesigns for each decade.

Still, there’s one trouser trend we’ve spotted that we think might finally be back for good, after years of speculation — but it’s sure to spark some controversy. Flare jeans are kind of cool again? For real this time.

It seems that flare jeans are finally having their comeback moment. Every year people claim it’s the year flares will return to the mainstream, but now we’re no longer calling B.S. In fact, we’re kind of into it.

While we don’t suggest tossing out all of your well-worn skinnies, the return of the flare jean is something we’ve seen coming for a while now. The ’70s silhouettes began shimmying their way back into our closets the moment we sidelined our jeggings and ribcage skinnies in favor of looser fitting wide-leg denim and mom jeans.

Before you cringe at the thought of “Saturday Night Fever” bell-bottoms and flower-child flares, there are actually a few ways to pull off this trend for the 21st Century. We asked Leighanne Jones, the director of creative merchandising for Free People, to dish on everything she knows about the flare jean trend and the best way to style them.

“We’re seeing the [flare jean] silhouette more than ever thanks to Fall’s return to retro outfitting: rock-and-roll styling, edgy accents and undone ease,” Jones told HuffPost.

Elloquii Flare jeans are back ... and better than ever.

What do you wear with flare jeans?

“Style your flares with a tuck-in top that’s simple and sensual, letting the dramatic shape shine,” Jones said. “For a sleek shape, try a never-budges bodysuit and waist-cinching belt that enhance and celebrate your curves.”

If you really want to be on-trend, we recommend pairing wide-leg flares with some heeled snakeskin boots, a funky Western-inspired belt and a slouchy top with an effortless French tuck.

Specifically, what shoes do you wear with flare jeans?

“Pair flares with a classic Western boot or a modern, chunky platform for sky-high height — perfect for floor-skimming styles,” Jones said. We recommend a pair of chunky Dr. Martens for an edgier look, or even some knee-high boots for a sexier look.

Whether it’s in the form of a dramatic wide-leg or a subtle flutter, it’s safe to say flare jeans will officially be back this Fall. If you don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up a few styles of flare jeans that you can shop.

Take a look below:

Below, some of the best flare jeans for fall 2019, from high-rise flares to plus-size styles:

1 Olive Jean Reformation Find them for $128 at Reformation. 2 Good American Good Flare Ripped Jeans Nordstrom Find them for $107 at Nordstrom. 3 Just Float On Flare Jeans Free People Find them for $78 at Free People. 4 Ribcage Full Length Flare Women's Jeans Levis Find them for $98 at Levis. 5 AE NE(X)T LEVEL Curvy Highest Waist Flare Jean American Eagle Find them for $50 at American Eagle. 6 CRVY Utility Flare Jeans Free People Find them for $128 at Free People. 7 Leith High Waist Flare Jeans Nordstrom Find them for $42 at Nordstrom. 8 Highest Waist Flare Jean American Eagle Find them for $50 at American Eagle. 9 CRVY Wild Honey Cord Flare Pant Free People Find them for $98 at Free People. 10 Pilcro High-Rise Bootcut Corduroy Jeans Anthropologie Find them for $120 at Anthropologie. 11 Flare Leg Jean Eloquii. Find them for $90 at Eloquii. 12 MOTHER The Swooner High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Anthropologie Find them for $248 at Anthropologie. 13 Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans Free People Find them for $78 at Free People. 14 Levi's Ribcage Cropped Flare Jean Urban Outfitters Find them for $98 at Urban Outfitters.