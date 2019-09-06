NOAA Disavows Birmingham's National Weather Service Tweet Contradicting Trump

The drama over President Donald Trump’s incorrect tweet about Alabama and Hurricane Dorian continues as a federal agency publicly denounced the National Weather Service’s Birmingham station for contradicting the president.

In a brief statement attributed to an anonymous official, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that NWS Birmingham misspoke when it tweeted that Alabama would not see any effects from Dorian.

NWS Birmingham “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

Whoa! Nothing like throwing your "Alabama" NWS office under the bus. pic.twitter.com/Fx0oAdWlh7 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2019

The unnamed NOAA official also claimed that the information it provided to Trump last weekend showed that Dorian could produce tropical-storm-force winds in the state.

To prove its point, the agency included a link to a probability model predicting that there was a 5% to 10% probability that tropical force storm winds would affect Alabama for a few days.

However, meteorologist Ryan Maue pointed out that another model from Sept. 1, when Trump first sent his tweet, showed that Alabama “was definitely outside of any threat cone.”

Here was the 12z September 1, 2019 "spaghetti plot" ... Alabama was definitely outside of any threat cone. pic.twitter.com/mm9hL4rKQN — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2019

Getting to the substance of the NOAA statement:https://t.co/LlRIjBN71N



Animation of the wind speed probabilities for 34-knot (Tropical Storm) Winds.



There was indeed a 5-10% shaded green area of TS wind probability over a sliver of AL actually until Tuesday. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2019

On Sunday, as Hurricane Dorian made its way toward the Carolinas, Trump warned several states, including Alabama, about “one of the largest hurricanes ever,” tweeting that those states would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Less than a half-hour later, NWS Birmingham corrected Trump by notifying residents that they would “NOT see any impacts” from Dorian.

“The system will remain too far east,” the state weather agency tweeted.

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Though the clash happened last weekend, Trump continued to defend his tweet and complain about the flak he’s received over media reports that point out that he was wrong.

The president held a hurricane briefing on Wednesday and presented a map with old data showing Dorian’s trajectory. The map also appeared to be modified with a black marking that encompassed part of Alabama.

Trump continued to air his grievances on Twitter, slamming the “Fake News.” He also walked his original tweet back by saying that “Alabama was going to be hit or grazed” before Dorian “took a different path.”

And in another attempt to prove he wasn’t wrong, the president tweeted an edited video of a CNN segment that noted Alabama might feel the effects of the hurricane.

The video ended with a clip of the CNN logo juxtaposed over a vehicle involved in a fiery crash.