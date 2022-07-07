Noah Cyrus Talks About The Breaking Point Of Her Drug Addiction

Noah Cyrus opened up about her addiction to drugs, telling Rolling Stone in a candid interview published Tuesday that things first clicked when she tried Xanax and figured out she could “silence things out for a second and numb your pain.”

“I was surrounded by people who were easily able to get it by buying it from people,” the singer said of her addiction, which “just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit.”

She spoke about passing out during an interview at the height of her dependency, though her true wake-up call didn’t come until her grandmother died.

Advertisement

Noah Cyrus, shown at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, told Rolling Stone her wake-up call regarding her drug dependency came when her grandmother died. Rich Fury via Getty Images

“I felt so guilty for not being there when my grandma died,” she told the magazine. “I was there physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn’t be.”

“That was my big eye-opener,” Cyrus explained. “I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away.”

The 22-year-old said she sought help for her addiction in 2020 and that it “took some time to get on my own two feet.”

Advertisement

Cyrus’ older sister, Miley, has also shared her sobriety journey over the years.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer spoke about getting sober again in 2020, after revealing that she “fell off” during the pandemic.

Tish, Billy Ray, Miley and Noah Cyrus attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“And one of the things I’ve used is ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,’” Miley said of her relapse in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November 2020. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’”

Miley, who is now 29, said at the time that part of the reason she wanted to get sober was because of her age.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober, was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27,” Miley said.

Advertisement