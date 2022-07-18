Noah Schnapp Addresses Doja Cat Beef Over Screenshot Of DMs

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp said he and Doja Cat have apologized to one another after their public spat.

The “Kiss Me” singer said Schnapp was a “borderline snake” and “so unbelievably socially unaware and wack” earlier this month after he posted a screenshot of their private Instagram direct messages to one another without her permission. The screenshot showed Doja Cat asking the actor to tell his “Stranger Things” co-star, Joseph Quinn, to “hmu” (hit me up) and Schnapp joking that she should “slide into his DMs.”

Schnapp told Variety in a recent interview that they’d sorted things out.

“I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings,” he said. “So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’”

“It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing.”

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit series, ultimately deleted the post from his TikTok account after Doja Cat called him out.

He posted a new TikTok this week using a Doja Cat song, and wrote in the comments: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.”