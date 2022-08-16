Pranksters Spot 1 Of The Weirdest Things On Noah's Ark Attraction

The Noah’s Ark attraction built in Kentucky by a creationist group has made a number of eyebrow-raising claims, but the prankster duo known as The Good Liars zeroed in on one of the strangest: dinosaurs.

The Ark Encounter purports to be a full-size version of the ark as described in the Bible, which tells of it carrying two of every animal to preserve them from a global flood. That includes dinosaurs, as Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler learned during a recent visit.

And that’s not all. The dinos were actually dragons:

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Noah of Noah’s Ark and you won’t believe what he had to say (he had dinosaurs on his ark). pic.twitter.com/pfPA3FUiti — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) August 15, 2022

Dinosaurs were wiped out roughly 65 million years ago, give or take. However, the creationists behind the attraction believe Earth is only about 6,000 years old, with the flood taking place about 4,300 years ago.

The creationists also claim that humans and dinosaurs coexisted at some point. One display inside the Ark Encounter attraction even suggests that there were gladiator-style fights involving humans, giants and dinosaurs:

Exquisite design by @ArkEncounter artists for new Diorama depicting wicked population in the pre-Flood world to be installed @ArkEncounter pic.twitter.com/4JHQiTEWbG — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) February 16, 2017

Although it’s not clear when The Good Liars visited the attraction, they posted another clip several weeks ago from the Creation Museum ― also in Kentucky, and run by the same organization ― that showed a “not creepy at all” display of humans living with dinosaurs:

