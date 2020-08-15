'Noise Demonstration' Held Outside Home Of U.S. Postmaster General

“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said Thursday in an interview on Fox Business. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

Some protesters were seen stuffing fake absentee ballots into DeJoy’s apartment lobby door during Saturday’s protest, WUSA9 reported.

The Postal Service warned 46 states earlier this week that the slowdown of service may make it harder for mail-in votes to be counted in time for the election.

The inspector general of the Postal Service launched an investigation into DeJoy’s policy changes and his potential conflicts of interest, CNN reported Friday.﻿

HuffPost reached out to the Postal Service and DeJoy for comment