Nolan Neal Of 'America's Got Talent' And 'The Voice' Dies At 41

Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment Monday. The cause of death wasn't immediately determined. NBC via Getty Images

Nolan Neal, a former contestant on both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” has died at age 41.

The musician was found dead in his Nashville, Tennessee, apartment on Monday, according to People. The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined, Page Six reported.

Neal “ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse,” his cousin, Dylan Seals, told People.

Neal made it to the quarterfinals on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2020. He received a standing ovation for his audition with an original song called “Lost” about his struggles with substance abuse, according to KTLA.

Neal also appeared on “The Voice,” another singing competition show produced by NBC, in 2015. Neal, selected by rock star panelist Adam Levine to join his team, was eliminated in the knockout rounds before the last two stages of the competition.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal,” wrote “The Voice” on Twitter. “His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time.”

Neal told WBIR in 2020 that he got sober in 2010, but relapsed after joining a band called Hinder. Neal said he was trying to fit in with his peers and was trying “to drink like a normal person.”

“I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink,” he said. “I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”

Neal admitted he continued drinking while competing on “The Voice” and said he eventually found support “by helping others in recovery.”

Seals, an audio engineer, said Neal was “one of the most talented people” he’s ever met in the music industry.

“Three years ago this month, at my request, he sang James Taylor’s ‘Fire and Rain’ at my father’s funeral,” said Seals. “It meant the world to me and would have to my father, who was Nolan’s biggest fan. That song has been running through my mind all morning.”

Neal leaves behind a wife and two children.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.