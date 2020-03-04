HuffPost Finds

30 Printed Dresses For Spring That Aren't Florals

These dresses are perfect for warmer weather — and don't have a flower in sight.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you're tired of all the floral dresses out there, don't worry&nbsp;&mdash; we found all kinds of printed dresses that aren't flowery.&nbsp;
If you're tired of all the floral dresses out there, don't worry — we found all kinds of printed dresses that aren't flowery. 

Spring is coming, which means the flood of spring florals isn’t far behind.

But if you’re not a fan of florals or have too many already hanging in your closet, you might be looking for other dresses that you can wear once the weather gets a little warmer.

Luckily, there are actually a lot of printed dresses out there that don’t have a single petal on them. We’re sure you’ll be wearing them well into the beginning of summer.

Check out these non-floral printed dresses that are perfect for spring:

1
MINKPINK Be Someone Ruffle Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
Find it on sale for $65 at Nordstrom.
2
Faithfull The Brand Edwina Plaid Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $169 at Urban Outfitters.
3
VEDA UO Exclusive Printed Midi Wrap Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it on sale for $50 at Urban Outfitters.
4
& Other Stories Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $119 at & Other Stories.
5
Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress
Target
Find it for $20 at Target. It comes in plus sizes, too.
6
BB Dakota Metallic Star Dress
Shopbop
Find it on sale for $60 at Shopbop.
7
Leith Print Button Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Find it for $79 at Nordstrom.
8
Who What Wear Leopard Print Short Sleeve Dress
Target
Find it for $35 at Target. It comes in plus sizes, too.
9
FARM Rio Stardust Mini Dress
Shopbop
Find it on sale for $48 at Shopbop.
10
Jack By BB Dakota Cat's All Folks Dress
Shopbop
Find it on sale for $55 at Shopbop.
11
J.O.A. Contrast Print Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
12
J.Crew Factory Animal Print Tie-Waist Shirtdress In Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Factory
Find it for $45 at J.Crew Factory. It comes in plus sizes, too.
13
525 Python Sweater Dress
Shopbop
Find it on sale for $67 at Shopbop.
14
Madewell Pocket Tee Midi Dress In Nautical Stripe
Madewell
Find it on sale for $90 at Madewell.
15
Willow Paige V-Neck Satin Slipdress
Nordstrom
Find it for $98 at Nordstrom.
16
Emily and Fin Vacation Day Tie-Shoulder Dress
ModCloth
Find it for $159 at ModCloth.
17
ModCloth x Collectif Posh Your Luck A-Line Dress
ModCloth
Find it for $99 at ModCloth. It also comes in plus sizes.
18
Compania Fantastica Berry Necessary Tie-Shoulder Dress
ModCloth
Find it for $69 at Modcloth.
19
Mango Belted Striped Shirt Dress
Mango
Find it for $60 at Mango.
20
Madewell Sheer Plaid Full-Sleeve Ruffle Dress
Madewell
Find it for $100 at Madewell.
21
Madewell Striped Midi Shirtdress
Madewell
Find it for $128 at Madewell. It comes in petite sizes, too.
22
Maeve Bonnie Tiered Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $158 at Anthropologie. It comes in plus sizes, too.
23
Velvet by Graham and Spencer Laila Tie-Dyed Sweatshirt Dress
Anthropologie
Find it for $158 at Anthropologie.
24
Mango Check Pattern Midi Dress
Mango
Find it for $70 at Mango.
25
UO Brunch Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
26
Tahari by ASL Plus Asymmetrical Hem Wrap Dress
T.J. Maxx
Find it on sale for $15 at T.J. Maxx.
27
Free People All Tied Up Midi Dress
Free People
Find it on sale for $70 at Free People.
28
J. Crew A-Line Poplin Dress in Ratti Mediterranean Paisley Print
J. Crew
Find it on sale for $140 at J. Crew.
29
Lush Sleeveless Print Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $35 at Nordstrom Rack.
30
& Other Stories Printed Mini Shirt Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $89 at & Other Stories.
Fashionstyle and beautyStyleCommercefinds style