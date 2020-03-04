HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you're tired of all the floral dresses out there, don't worry — we found all kinds of printed dresses that aren't flowery.

Spring is coming, which means the flood of spring florals isn’t far behind.

But if you’re not a fan of florals or have too many already hanging in your closet, you might be looking for other dresses that you can wear once the weather gets a little warmer.

Luckily, there are actually a lot of printed dresses out there that don’t have a single petal on them. We’re sure you’ll be wearing them well into the beginning of summer.