Spring is coming, which means the flood of spring florals isn’t far behind.
But if you’re not a fan of florals or have too many already hanging in your closet, you might be looking for other dresses that you can wear once the weather gets a little warmer.
Luckily, there are actually a lot of printed dresses out there that don’t have a single petal on them. We’re sure you’ll be wearing them well into the beginning of summer.
Check out these non-floral printed dresses that are perfect for spring:
1
MINKPINK Be Someone Ruffle Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
2
Faithfull The Brand Edwina Plaid Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
3
VEDA UO Exclusive Printed Midi Wrap Dress
Urban Outfitters
4
& Other Stories Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress
& Other Stories
5
Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress
Target
6
BB Dakota Metallic Star Dress
Shopbop
7
Leith Print Button Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
8
Who What Wear Leopard Print Short Sleeve Dress
Target
9
FARM Rio Stardust Mini Dress
Shopbop
10
Jack By BB Dakota Cat's All Folks Dress
Shopbop
11
J.O.A. Contrast Print Dress
Nordstrom Rack
12
J.Crew Factory Animal Print Tie-Waist Shirtdress In Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Factory
13
525 Python Sweater Dress
Shopbop
14
Madewell Pocket Tee Midi Dress In Nautical Stripe
Madewell
15
Willow Paige V-Neck Satin Slipdress
Nordstrom
16
Emily and Fin Vacation Day Tie-Shoulder Dress
ModCloth
17
ModCloth x Collectif Posh Your Luck A-Line Dress
ModCloth
18
Compania Fantastica Berry Necessary Tie-Shoulder Dress
ModCloth
19
Mango Belted Striped Shirt Dress
Mango
20
Madewell Sheer Plaid Full-Sleeve Ruffle Dress
Madewell
21
Madewell Striped Midi Shirtdress
Madewell
22
Maeve Bonnie Tiered Midi Dress
Anthropologie
23
Velvet by Graham and Spencer Laila Tie-Dyed Sweatshirt Dress
Anthropologie
24
Mango Check Pattern Midi Dress
Mango
25
UO Brunch Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
26
Tahari by ASL Plus Asymmetrical Hem Wrap Dress
T.J. Maxx
27
Free People All Tied Up Midi Dress
Free People
28
J. Crew A-Line Poplin Dress in Ratti Mediterranean Paisley Print
J. Crew
29
Lush Sleeveless Print Dress
Nordstrom Rack
30
& Other Stories Printed Mini Shirt Dress
& Other Stories