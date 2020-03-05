HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Your spring's looking bright already.

When it comes to spring, pastels seem to reign supreme.

If you’re looking to brighten up your wardrobe but aren’t a big fan of pastels, you might be feeling like there aren’t a lot of options out there.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to wear lavender and pistachio if you don’t want to. Bright hues are all over the place right now — and we’ve found everything from a chartreuse lace top to violet mock neck dress that’ll add some color to your closet.

Trying to find the best deal before checking out your cart? Check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have promo codes from brands readers love, like Nordstrom and Target.