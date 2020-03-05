HuffPost Finds

Non-Pastel Clothes For Spring You'll Still Want To Wear

Who says pastels have to reign supreme in spring?

Your spring's looking bright already.&nbsp;
When it comes to spring, pastels seem to reign supreme.

If you’re looking to brighten up your wardrobe but aren’t a big fan of pastels, you might be feeling like there aren’t a lot of options out there.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to wear lavender and pistachio if you don’t want to. Bright hues are all over the place right now — and we’ve found everything from a chartreuse lace top to violet mock neck dress that’ll add some color to your closet.

Take a look:

1
Court & Rowe Button Detail Ankle Pants
Nordstrom
Find it for $89 at Nordstrom.
2
Eri + Ali Sydney Lace Blouse
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
3
BCBGeneration Satin Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
4
Vince Camuto Shirred Tie Neck Blouse
Nordstrom
Find it on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
5
Everlane Lightweight Straight Leg Crop
Everlane
Find them for $68 at Everlane.
6
Scotch & Soda Jacquard Sweater Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $70 at Nordstrom Rack.
7
Maeve Jovie Ribbed Sweater Mini Skirt
Anthropologie
Find it for $88 at Anthropologie.
8
Lazy Oaf Daytrip Polka Dot Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $137 at Urban Outfitters.
9
J. Crew Factory Linen-Cotton Holland Blazer
J. Crew Factory
Find it for $99 at J. Crew Factory.
10
RACHEL Rachel Roy Hailey Pants
Macy's
Find them on sale for $45 at Macy's. There's even a matching blazer.
11
Sanctuary The Boss Lady Double Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $60 at Nordstrom Rack.
12
Socialite Knit Skater Minidress
Nordstrom
Find it for $40 at Nordstrom.
13
Universal Standard Emily Cupro Maxi Dress
Universal Standard
Find it for $140 at Universal Standard.
14
Everlane Cupro Blouson Dress
Everlane
Find it for $130 at Everlane.
15
Universal Standard Misa Jersey Dress
Universal Standard
Find it for $75 at Universal Standard.
16
& Other Stories Leo Jacquard Duo Button Wrap Blouse
& Other Stories
Find it for $89 at & Other Stories.
17
Abound Long Sleeve Ruffle Trim Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $40 at Nordstrom Rack.
18
& Other Stories Mock Neck Floral Print Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $89 at & Other Stories.
19
& Other Stories Pearl Buckle Belted Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Find it for $149 at & Other Stories.
20
Tahari By ASL Side Tie Cropped Jumpsuit
T.J. Maxx
Find it for $50 at T.J. Maxx.
21
Cynthia Rowley Linen Solid Strappy Jumpsuit
T.J. Maxx
Find it for $30 at T.J. Maxx.
22
A New Day Short Sleeve Dress
Target
Find it for $25 at Target.
23
Banana Republic Soft Satin Puff-Sleeve Top
Banana Republic
Find it for $85 at Banana Republic.
24
Who What Wear Polka Dot Elbow Sleeve Rib Trim Dress
Target
Find it for $37 at Target.
25
Faithfull The Brand Laurel Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $159 at Urban Outfitters.
