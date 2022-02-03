Shopping

Non-Romantic Valentine's Cards For Your Friends, Family And Coworkers

Silly, sweet and minimal Valentine's Day cards for people you love, but not in a romantic way.

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1150895792%2Fkim-k-crying-funny-valentines-day-card%3Fclick_key%3D36d7a399e157375824facbc2f92e89ada00bb7ac%253A1150895792%26click_sum%3D17c45c65%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dfunny%2Bvalentines%2Bcard%2Bfriend%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-27%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kim K card from PopCultPaper on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1150895792%2Fkim-k-crying-funny-valentines-day-card%3Fclick_key%3D36d7a399e157375824facbc2f92e89ada00bb7ac%253A1150895792%26click_sum%3D17c45c65%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dfunny%2Bvalentines%2Bcard%2Bfriend%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-27%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Kim K card from PopCultPaper on Etsy</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F944450897%2Fvalentines-day-cards-botanical%3Fclick_key%3D92c9897fe4f70e83b1bb5e05e7154e023fe60b6c%253A944450897%26click_sum%3De497605b%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpack%2Bof%2Bplatonic%2Bvalentines%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-16%26organic_search_click%3D1%26sts%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plants card from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F944450897%2Fvalentines-day-cards-botanical%3Fclick_key%3D92c9897fe4f70e83b1bb5e05e7154e023fe60b6c%253A944450897%26click_sum%3De497605b%26ga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpack%2Bof%2Bplatonic%2Bvalentines%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-16%26organic_search_click%3D1%26sts%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">plants card from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy</a> and a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1152040377%2Fi-love-having-you-as-a-coworker-7-x-7" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coworker card from ThePaxtonPress on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=platonicvdaycards-griffinwynne-020222-61faa2a7e4b084213da2261d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1152040377%2Fi-love-having-you-as-a-coworker-7-x-7" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">coworker card from ThePaxtonPress on Etsy</a>.
A Kim K card from PopCultPaper on Etsy, plants card from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy and a coworker card from ThePaxtonPress on Etsy.

As hearts and chocolates fill the aisles of CVS and everyone and their mother posts their new engagements rings, it’s easy to write Valentine’s Day off as a mere celebration for couples. While Feb. 14 can be about romance, it can also be a day to celebrate anyone that brings joy to your life, like your mom, your best friend or your favorite coworker to gossip with. That is, of course, if you can find a dang valentine to give them.

At the risk of sounding like a pearl-clutching old grandma, it is unreasonably hard to find a good-looking, family-friend platonic Valentine’s Day card. If it isn’t covered in swears, it’s covered in sexual expletives or otherwise “blue” language (that’s the term my actual grandma uses).

In the name of all things thoughtful, I set out to find a selection of non-romantic valentines I’d actually give the people in my life. While they range from silly to sweet, they’re all completely G-rated. From a “Peanuts” greeting to a variety of florals, these are valentines for your siblings, roommates and anyone else you think deserves a little extra love.

If you’re looking to give a paper card to your people, order these now before it’s too late!

1
Amazon
A set of 24 charcuterie cards
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
2
PopCultPaper on Etsy
A crying Kim K.
Get it from PopCultPaper on Etsy for $7.
3
TinyBakerCreations on Etsy
A set of 8 feminist valentines
Get it on TinyBakerCreations on Etsy for $11.99.
4
CurioHouseDesign on Etsy
A 4-pack of vintage-inspired valentines
Get it from CurioHouseDesign on Etsy for $20.
5
SkpInk on Etsy
A little cheesy
Get it from SkpInk on Etsy for $3.15.
6
WLillustration on Etsy
A "Schitts Creek" dozen of Roses
Get it from WLillustration for $5.90.
7
OnePonyPaper on Etsy
An obligatory display of love card
Get it from OnePonyPaper on Etsy for $5.
8
ThePaxtonPress on Etsy
A card for your favorite coworker
Get it from ThePaxtonPress on Etsy for $4.99.
9
Amazon
A greeting from the "Peanuts" gang
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
10
OutsideTheBoxCards on Etsy
A set of 12 "Friends" cards
Get it from OutsideTheBoxCards on Etsy for $7.05.
11
iiEyeOfTheBeholderii on Etsy
"Thanks a latte" gift card
Get it from iiEyeOfTheBeholderii on Etsy for $4.25.
12
Amazon
A paper bouquet
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
13
AbeWorkshop on Etsy
A "Matrix" V-Day message
Get it from AbeWorkshop on Etsy for $4.95.
14
PhoebeAndJune on Etsy
A valentine for your plant-loving friend
Get it from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy for $4.
15
Amazon
A pack of 8 colorful cards
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
16
ElbaPaperie on Etsy
A set of 8 extremely general Valentine's Day cards
Get it from ElbaPaperie on Etsy for $14.
17
OnePonyPaper on Etsy
A pack of 5 hug mug cards
Get it on OnePonyPaper on Etsy for $15.
18
PhoebeAndJune on Etsy
A shop window of love
Get it from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy for $4.
19
CustomGiftAML on Etsy
No "I" in team card
Get it from CustomGiftAML on Etsy for $4.35.
20
HelloFriendDesigns on Etsy
A pack of 5 friendship cards
Get it from HelloFriendDesigns on Etsy for $26.
21
SpillinInk on Etsy
A truckload of love
Get it from SpillinInk on Etsy for $6.
22
Amazon
A pack of 10 "Happy Heart Day" cards
Get it from Amazon for $6.63.
23
PhoebeAndJune on Etsy
Sweets for your sweet
Get it from PhoebeAndJune on Etsy for $4.
24
LoneFirArtisans on Etsy
A V-Day bouquet
Get it from LoneFirArtisans on Etsy for $4.
