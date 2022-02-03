As hearts and chocolates fill the aisles of CVS and everyone and their mother posts their new engagements rings, it’s easy to write Valentine’s Day off as a mere celebration for couples. While Feb. 14 can be about romance, it can also be a day to celebrate anyone that brings joy to your life, like your mom, your best friend or your favorite coworker to gossip with. That is, of course, if you can find a dang valentine to give them.

At the risk of sounding like a pearl-clutching old grandma, it is unreasonably hard to find a good-looking, family-friend platonic Valentine’s Day card. If it isn’t covered in swears, it’s covered in sexual expletives or otherwise “blue” language (that’s the term my actual grandma uses).

In the name of all things thoughtful, I set out to find a selection of non-romantic valentines I’d actually give the people in my life. While they range from silly to sweet, they’re all completely G-rated. From a “Peanuts” greeting to a variety of florals, these are valentines for your siblings, roommates and anyone else you think deserves a little extra love.

If you’re looking to give a paper card to your people, order these now before it’s too late!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.