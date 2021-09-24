Non-Ugly Walking Shoes For People Who Want To Up Their Step Count

HuffPost

People who live in cities and do most of their traveling by foot know that you can’t wear just any shoes.

Whether you’re looking to up your daily step count or you’re traveling to a walking city, you may assume this means you have to wear chunky sneakers and carry your cute shoes in your bag à la Melanie Griffith’s character in “Working Girl.” But the Tess McGill approach isn’t the only way.

Advertisement

In fact, there are plenty of non-ugly shoe options that provide comfort and support without sacrificing style. We’ve rounded up 17 actually cute walking shoes for people who need to expand their city footwear wardrobes.