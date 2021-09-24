Style & Beauty

Non-Ugly Walking Shoes For People Who Want To Up Their Step Count

These footwear options provide comfort and support without sacrificing style.

People who live in cities and do most of their traveling by foot know that you can’t wear just any shoes.

Whether you’re looking to up your daily step count or you’re traveling to a walking city, you may assume this means you have to wear chunky sneakers and carry your cute shoes in your bag à la Melanie Griffith’s character in “Working Girl.” But the Tess McGill approach isn’t the only way.

In fact, there are plenty of non-ugly shoe options that provide comfort and support without sacrificing style. We’ve rounded up 17 actually cute walking shoes for people who need to expand their city footwear wardrobes.

1
Rothy's
Get the Rothy's Camo Cat Sneaker for $125.
2
Amazon
Get the Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker for $69.99.
3
Zappos
Get the Blundstone BL510 Original 500 Chelsea Boot for $189.95.
4
Toms
Get the Toms Alpargata Heritage Canvas for $49.95.
5
Net-A-Porter
Get the VEJA + NET Sustain Esplar Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers for $120.
6
Everlane
Get the Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove for $115.
7
Allbirds
Get the Allbirds Women's Wool Runners for $98.
8
Amazon
Get the Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $59.
9
Amazon
Get the Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal for $44.95.
10
Amazon
Get the Taos Footwear Women's Star Fashion Sneaker for $89.95.
11
Amazon
Get the PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker for $48.
12
Sanuk
Get the Sanuk Yoga Mat Sandals for $30.
13
Amazon
Get the STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes for $30.59.
14
Sorel
Get the Sorel Women's Kinetic Sandal for $78.
15
Amazon
Get the Vionic Women's Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal for $94.
16
Toms
Get the Toms Marina Boot for $139.95.
17
Zappos
Get the Hoka One One Clifton 8 for $129.95.
